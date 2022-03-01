Employee representatives to Tietoevry's Board of Directors

In accordance with an agreement by TietoEVRY Corporation (“Tietoevry”) and employees of the company, the employees have a right to nominate two representatives as the members of the Board of Directors and two personal deputy members.
Employees have nominated the following persons and deputies for each of the persons:
- Robert Spinelli, Customer Executive, born 1957 and deputy Sigve Sandvik Lærdal, Senior Consultant, born 1966
- Ilpo Waljus, Test Manager, born 1974 and deputy Tommy Sander Aldrin, Senior Technical Specialist, born 1965
The term of office for the employee representatives elected as the members of the Board of Directors shall end at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting 2023.
TIETOEVRY CORPORATION
DISTRIBUTION
NASDAQ Helsinki
NASDAQ Stockholm
Oslo Børs
Principal Media
Tietoevry creates purposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive.
Our 24 000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprise and public sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevry's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. www.tietoevry.com
— WebWireID285956 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.