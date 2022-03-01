Employee representatives to Tietoevry's Board of Directors

In accordance with an agreement by TietoEVRY Corporation (“Tietoevry”) and employees of the company, the employees have a right to nominate two representatives as the members of the Board of Directors and two personal deputy members.

Employees have nominated the following persons and deputies for each of the persons:



Robert Spinelli , Customer Executive, born 1957 and deputy Sigve Sandvik Lærdal, Senior Consultant, born 1966



, Customer Executive, born 1957 and deputy Sigve Sandvik Lærdal, Senior Consultant, born 1966 Ilpo Waljus, Test Manager, born 1974 and deputy Tommy Sander Aldrin, Senior Technical Specialist, born 1965



The term of office for the employee representatives elected as the members of the Board of Directors shall end at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting 2023.

TIETOEVRY CORPORATION

DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ Helsinki

NASDAQ Stockholm

Oslo Børs

Principal Media

Tietoevry creates purposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive.

Our 24 000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprise and public sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevry's annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the company's shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Børs. www.tietoevry.com

— WebWireID285956 —