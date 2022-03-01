The LEGO Foundation, Ole Kirk's Fond, and the LEGO Group make emergency DKK 110 million donation to support Ukrainian children and families

The LEGO Foundation, Ole Kirk's Fond and the LEGO Group have announced an emergency donation of DKK 110 million (approx. USD 16.5 million) to support the people of Ukraine - including children and their families - affected by the devastating invasion in Ukraine, thousands of whom are fleeing to neighbouring countries.
This donation aims to support general humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian people as well as education and protection of children. The 110 M DKK will be distributed to partners including the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Save the Children, and the Danish Red Cross to address the immediate basic needs and mental support for the millions of civilians affected by the crisis. The exact focus of activities will depend on how the situation evolves and as UNICEF, Save the Children, and the Danish Red Cross identify the greatest needs, in the days and weeks ahead.
We stand with the Ukrainian people and all those affected by the devastating invasion of Ukraine, and call for a rapid and peaceful end to the conflict.
