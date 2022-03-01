Datavail to Present at DBTA Roundtable Webinar on March 3

Datavail, a tech-enabled data management, applications and business intelligence solutions provider, will be presenting a special roundtable webinar in partnership with Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) on March 3, 2022.

Datavail's Senior MySQL/MariaDB Database Administrator Kathryn Sizemore will present: The Role of the DBA in 2022: Changes, Challenges and Opportunities on March 3, 2022 at 11 a.m PT/2 p.m. ET. Kathryn will be co-presenting with a speaker from IDERA.

Major technology trends are reshaping the DBA role at many organizations. The size and complexity of database environments continue to grow with higher data volumes, more workloads, and an increasing rate of database deployments that need to be managed. What's more, new data types and emerging applications continue to drive the adoption of new types of databases. Heterogeneity rules the day at most IT departments. Altogether, DBAs are under constant pressure in a constantly evolving environment -- fighting fires to keep the lights on while navigating the impact of cloud and automation on their daily jobs.

Registrants can expect to see how the cloud is shaping the DBA's role and responsibilities along with strategies to tackle these changes and challenges, including the impact of the Great Resignation.

About Database Trends and Applications

Database Trends and Applications (DBTA), published by Information Today, Inc., is a bimonthly magazine that delivers advanced trends analysis and case studies in data management and analysis developed by a team with more than 25 years of industry experience. Visit www.dbta.com for subscription information. DBTA also delivers groundbreaking market research exclusively through its Unisphere Research group.

About Datavail

Datavail is a leading provider of data management, application development, analytics and cloud services with more than 1,000 professionals helping clients build and manage applications and data via a world-class tech-enabled delivery platform and software solutions across all leading technologies. For more than 17 years, Datavail has worked with thousands of companies spanning different industries and sizes.

