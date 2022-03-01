Coming Together as a Force For Good: Karma Sauce Lends Support To World Central Kitchens' Ukraine Outreach.

The Karma Sauce Company announced that they will be donating 100% of the proceeds from their website to World Central Kitchens' Ukraine outreach between March 1st and March 15th.
“Leveraging the power of food to improve the world around us has always been a guiding principle at Karma Sauce” company founder Gene Olczak said in a statement.
Karma Sauce has a long history of working with non-profit food charities. Since its launch in 2010, the company has assisted the Rochester-based non-profit FoodLink in a number of ways, including frequent sauce donations and participation in FoodLink's annual fundraiser event “The Festival Food”. When COVID hit the United States, Karma Sauce organized and promoted a fundraiser that ultimately raised $5,500 for the Rochester food bank.
While Karma Sauce has often prioritized local action, the crisis unfolding on the world stage demands special consideration. Since Russia began its invasion, the UN estimates over 500,000 Ukranians have fled their homes, some traveling for days without food, and the numbers are only expected to rise.
WCK has responded to the crisis with astonishing swiftness, setting up active kitchens all across the Ukrainian border.
“People of the World… Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack…We must come together as a force for good!” WCK founder Eric Andres said over social media Friday.
Karma Sauce couldn't agree more.
— WebWireID285898 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
