Secondhand Marijuana and Tobacco Smoke Can Create Indoor Air Quality Issues and Leave Behind Damaging Residues

For years it has been recognized that exposure to secondhand tobacco smoke can be a threat to a person's health. For those who do not smoke, many do not have a choice when being exposed to secondhand smoke and the thousands of chemicals found in it, including about 70 known to cause cancer according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
CDC reports that secondhand smoke, sometimes referred to as environmental tobacco smoke (ETS), is a known cause of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), respiratory infections, ear infections, and asthma attacks in infants and children. It is also associated with heart disease, stroke and lung cancer in adult nonsmokers.
Marijuana smoke is also an issue for many. According to the CDC, smoked marijuana has many of the same cancer-causing substances as smoked tobacco. It also contains tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the chemical responsible for most of marijuana's psychological effects. The smoke is a complex mixture of many chemicals and particulate matter (PM). Exposure to PM can cause lung irritation, may trigger an asthma attack in some people with the condition, and can be a concern for people who have lung diseases.
“As recently as 2019, CDC estimates 48.2 million people, or about 18% of Americans, have smoked marijuana,” said Derrick A. Denis, Vice President of Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ) for Clark Seif Clark (CSC). “Since then, even more states have legalized medical and recreational marijuana use. Whether we are talking about secondhand marijuana smoke, secondhand tobacco smoke or secondhand vape emissions, millions of people are being exposed without consent to contaminants in the air they breathe. This can be especially true in apartments and condominium complexes, where smoke can often migrate from one unit to another. Smoke is at best a comfort issue. At worst, smoke residues can impact current and future occupant health. Residues can also negatively impact contents and structural materials resulting in unforeseen clean-up or repair costs and difficulties selling or leasing properties.”
Providing testing and consulting services to assess buildings for odor complaints and health concerns arising from ongoing marijuana and tobacco smoke are the indoor air quality and industrial hygiene professionals at Clark Seif Clark. These services are frequently requested by landlords, prospective tenants, real estate professionals and even prospective buyers who are concerned about smoke residues left behind by a previous tenant or seller. These can leave intolerable odors, unsightly discoloration and a long list of measurable chemical residues.
CSC also recently sponsored an educational video about secondhand marijuana smoke exposure risks that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/Yld5gP8Hz2M
To learn more about this or other indoor air quality, building science, industrial hygiene, environmental, health and safety services, please visit www.csceng.com, email csc@csceng.com or call (800) 807-1118.
About Clark Seif Clark
CSC was established in 1989 to help clients in both public and private sectors address indoor air quality, occupational, environmental, and health and safety (EH&S) issues. CSC is a leading provider of these services with multiple offices along the western seaboard and southwest. The company believes in science-based protocols and has a strong background in engineering, making them the preferred environmental consultants to industrial clients, healthcare facilities, architects, schools, builders, contractors, developers and real estate professionals.
