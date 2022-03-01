Huawei and China Telecom Jointly Release Cloud Network Core Capability Innovations and Define a New Paradigm of Strategic Collaboration

During the MWC Barcelona 2022, Huawei and China Telecom jointly held a ceremony for Cloud Network Core Capability Innovation Achievements Global Release. Mr. Liu Guiqing, Deputy General Manager of China Telecom, and Mr. Ryan Ding, Huawei's Executive Director of the Board and Carrier BG President, delivered speeches at the ceremony.

Huawei and China Telecom regard each other as the most important strategic partner. Facing new challenges and opportunities in the digital era, the two continuously expand their collaboration, and ushered in a new model of in-depth collaboration. Since 2018, China Telecom and Huawei have established a Business Joint Innovation Center (BJIC) to jointly develop differential, innovative products and solutions that will offer end users information and communication services. On June 9, 2021, the two parties pushed their collaboration to new heights by signing a strategic collaboration agreement on cloud network core capability development. They extended collaboration from business to sci-tech innovation, producing synergetic innovations and a new paradigm of strategic partnerships.

Today's release conference witnesses the achievements of the strategic collaboration over the past year, and is an important milestone for in-depth collaboration between operators and ICT solution providers in the digital era.

Mr. Liu Guiqing, Deputy General Manager of China Telecom, noted in his speech that in 2016, China Telecom first proposed the concept of cloud-network synergy. Since then, it has been collaborating with Huawei to continuously advance innovation on this topic. In 2021, China Telecom proposed its technology innovation-driven development strategy, aiming to transform from a traditional telecom operator to a technology enterprise.

Mr. Liu said that "Last year, on the order purchase relation basis, we started to collaborate with Huawei on technology development and innovation. We worked together to develop international and industry standards, design and develop system platforms, and formulate toB industry solutions." "Through close collaboration, we can give full play to our strength, to achieve shared success, promoting higher-quality development of ourselves and the industry."

In his speech, Mr. Ding, Huawei's Executive Director of the Board and Carrier BG President, pointed out that the digital era has presented us with tremendous opportunities and also new challenges. To address the challenges, Huawei and China Telecom have upgraded their strategic collaboration. With sci-tech and business innovation at the core, the two sides will fully utilize their advantages and comprehensively learn from each other, facilitating innovation and its application in industries as well as quickly providing the digital services required by different users. Together, the two sides will try to break the ceiling of digital services, while consolidating the digital foundation. Huawei has teamed up with China Telecom for over 30 years, taking the lead in voice, broadband, traffic, jointly-operated cloud, and cloud-network convergence. In the future, Huawei will continue enhancing the strategic collaboration with China Telecom. Together, the two parties will fuel the digital transformation of various industries.

Mr. Wang Guirong, General Manager of the Technology Innovation Department at China Telecom Corporation, introduced the remarkable achievements made by China Telecom and Huawei through collaboration and complementarity. They released CTyunOS, the first in-house server OS for large-scale commercial use, and TeleDB for openGauss, the first cloud-native relational database; they made it possible for the ultra-large capacity intelligent backbone router to win the State Scientific and Technological Progress Award; through their joint efforts, the super frequency fusion standards were officially initiated; and they jointly launched the next-generation cloud-network operation system.

In 2022, China Telecom and Huawei will continue to improve the network security, cloud and cloud-network synergy, and service innovation through strategic collaboration.

Zhang Ziyan, Director of the China Telecom Account Marketing Dept of Huawei, introduced major business innovation achievements in the collaboration between Huawei and China Telecom. In 2021, the two parties jointly built several industry benchmarks for 5G customized networks, launched the first 5G OpenLab to aggregate ecosystem partners, and took the lead in streamlining clouds, networks, and terminals to accelerate 5G terminal slicing. They also carried out innovations in cloud-network capabilities and scenarios and put them into commercial use across multiple provinces in China. These innovative business solutions have been developed into baselines and are to be put into commercial use on a large scale, equipping China Telecom with differentiated service capabilities to enable a digital economy.

At the ceremony, Huawei and China Telecom also jointly released the 2022 Cloud Network Core Capability Innovator Plan, aiming to stimulate the innovation in security, CTyun, e-Surfing Vision Network, as well as energy conservation and low carbon emissions. This will take the strategic collaboration between Huawei and China Telecom to new heights and help unleash better value.

The wind is rising and our sails are full. In the future, Huawei will continue furthering the strategic collaboration with China Telecom to unlock more and more sci-tech and business innovations. Together, Huawei and China Telecom will leverage the new paradigm of industry collaboration to build an intelligent, digital world.

MWC22 Barcelona runs from February 28 to March 3 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei showcases its products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we dive into topics such as industry trends, GUIDE to the Future, and green development to envision the future of digital networks. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2022

