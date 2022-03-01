BritBox to be the exclusive home in North America & South Africa for the 75th EE British Academy Film Awards

BritBox, the subscription streaming service from BBC Studios and ITV, offering the best collection of unmissable streaming British entertainment, will be bringing the 75th EE British Academy Film Awards to the BritBox audiences in North America and South Africa. BritBox and BAFTA first forged a relationship in 2018 to bring the Britannia Awards live to North American audience and now, for the first time ever, the EE British Academy Film Awards will be available for streaming in the U.S., Canada and South Africa on March 13, 2022, as live with the UK.

The EE British Academy Film Awards, the biggest night in British film, will be taking place at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall on Sunday March 13, 2022. Rebel Wilson will host this year's Film Awards ceremony which celebrates the very best of British and international film talent.

“BAFTA has been incredible to work with in the past,” states Emily Powers, Head of BritBox North America. “Being the home to the largest collection of British entertainment, we only thought it natural to bring the biggest awards show to our BritBox viewers.”

“We are delighted to work with BritBox so audiences in North America and South Africa can tune into this year's ceremony to see who wins a BAFTA, and join us in celebrating the very best in film,” Emma Baehr, BAFTA's Executive Director of Awards and Content said. “With Rebel Wilson hosting in front of an auditorium packed full of famous faces, it promises to be a truly unmissable show.”

BritBox North America is home to an extensive collection of Original series such as Time, The Pembrokeshire Murders, The Bay, Traces starring, Grace and upcoming Why Didn't They Ask Evans?. BritBox is also the exclusive home to incredible modern police dramas including the latest season of Line of Duty, Shetland, new seasons of Vera and more.

BritBox is available for $6.99 per month/69.99 per year—after an introductory free trial period—on Roku®, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV 4th Gen, Samsung, LG and all iOS and Android devices, AirPlay, Chromecast, and online at https://www.britbox.com/us/. BritBox is also available on Amazon Channels for Prime members and on Apple TV Channels on supported devices.

