Thai Union and TMBThanachart Bank sign THB 2 billion short-term sustainability-linked loan

Thai Union Group PCL has signed a THB 2 billion short-term Blue Finance loan agreement with TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited, further expanding its position in financing that benefits the world's oceans.

“Last year, Thai Union began paving the way for Blue Finance in Thailand through a series of long-term sustainability-linked loans and bonds totaling THB 27 billion, and we are targeting 75 percent of our long-term funding to be Blue Finance by 2025,” said Ludovic Garnier, Group CFO at Thai Union. “This ongoing shift towards Blue Finance demonstrates Thai Union's firm commitment to both innovation and sustainability, which are at the heart of our operations.”

Thai Union's embrace of Blue Finance is a key component of the Company's corporate goal of 'Healthy Living, Healthy Oceans'. Blue Finance has sustainability targets that benefit the world's oceans, with interest rates linked to key performance indicators and sustainability performance targets. These interest rates will increase or decrease depending on whether the sustainability targets are met.

