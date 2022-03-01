Barclays appoints Carrie Chen and Raymond Yu as Co-Heads of Investment Banking, Greater China

As Barclays continues to reinforce its commitment to the Asia Pacific franchise, the bank today announces the appointment of Carrie Chen and Raymond Yu as Co-Heads of Investment Banking, Greater China, in addition to their current responsibilities, with immediate effect. In addition to their expanded roles, Ms. Chen currently serves as Vice Chairman of Investment Banking, Greater China. Mr. Yu is Head of Power and Utilities, Asia Pacific, as well as Head of Real Estate, China. Both will continue to be based in Hong Kong and report to Vanessa Koo, Head of Investment Banking, Asia Pacific, who will dedicate her focus on driving strategic growth for the franchise.

China presents one of the largest and most exciting growth opportunities in the world. Barclays' Hong Kong branch has been the key platform to drive growth for its clients in Greater China in the past five decades, supported by the bank's global cross-border Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) platform and strong collaboration between businesses. As Co-Heads, Ms. Chen and Mr. Yu will build upon the excellent momentum achieved by the Investment Banking team by broadening and deepening coverage in the Greater China market. They will work in close collaboration with Barclays' China Country CEO Angela Liu, and Anthony Davies, its Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Branch, as well as with colleagues across CIB.

“Both Carrie and Raymond are seasoned bankers with a proven and consistent track record in Greater China deal-making, coupled with their strong leadership experience and complementary backgrounds. It gives me great pleasure to elevate top talent and to appoint them as my successor to lead Greater China Investment Banking,” says Vanessa Koo, Head of Investment Banking, Asia Pacific. “I have worked closely with Carrie and Raymond over the years to drive our Greater China business, and I am confident that the duo is well-positioned to take on this exciting opportunity.”

With close to 20 years of experience in China investment banking, Ms. Chen joined Barclays in 2020 and has built an impressive track record in Advisory and Capital Markets transactions for blue-chip Chinese clients across a broad range of sectors. Joining Barclays in 2009, Mr. Yu has been a trusted strategic advisor to many distinguished mainland Chinese and Hong Kong conglomerates and clients in the Power and Utilities and Real Estate sectors.

Notes

Barclays has been in Asia Pacific for over 50 years and primarily supports corporations and financial institutions across the Asia Pacific region, catering to their cross-border Corporate and Investment banking needs and connecting them to the capital markets of UK, Europe and the Americas. Barclays in Asia Pacific is headed by Jaideep Khanna; its regional Investment Banking, Global Markets and Corporate Banking business is respectively led by Vanessa Koo, Matt Pecot, and Pushkaraj Gumaste.

Recent key hires and development at Barclays in Asia Pacific

· Feb 2022: Pushkaraj Gumaste, Head of Corporate Banking, Asia Pacific and Middle East

· Jan 2022: Duncan Beattie and Duncan Connellan, Managing Directors, Investment Banking in Australia

· Dec 2021: Barclays granted license to operate as a foreign ADI in Australia

· Oct 2021: Angela Liu, Country CEO, China

· Aug 2021: Barclays Bank infuses over Rs. 3,000 crore capital to grow India operations

· Aug 2021: Grace Kuo, Shanghai Branch Manager

· Aug 2021: Mani Joseph, Head of Asia Special Situations, Credit

· Jul 2021: Evonne Tan, Head of Barclays Private Bank, Singapore

· Jun 2021: Ee-Ching Tay, Head of Investment Banking, Southeast Asia

· May 2021: Girish Mithran, Head of Program Trading, Asia

· Mar 2021: Yehong Ji, Vice Chairman, Banking, Greater China

· Mar 2021: Kelvin Teo, Head of Equity Capital Markets, Asia Pacific

