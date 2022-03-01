New Zealand and WHO: partnering for a healthier future

On the occasion of the Human Rights Council, Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, Honourable Nanaia Mahuta, met for the first time with Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. The objective of the meeting, which took place at the WHO headquarters, was to discuss New Zealand's continued strategic, technical and financial support to the Organization.
“It is an honor to welcome the Honourable Nanaia Mahuta to WHO and to express my deep gratitude to New Zealand for its leadership in public health and invaluable support to WHO, including the pandemic treaty and increase in assessed contributions,” said Dr Tedros. “Not only has New Zealand helped to achieve great strides in the Pacific region, but also during the global COVID-19 pandemic, as one of the first COVAX funders and first dose donors. New Zealand may be a small country but it is big in heart, and an important player in the global health arena.”
As one of the founding members of WHO, New Zealand has been a long-standing and highly valued partner. During today's meeting, the Honourable Minister and Dr Tedros discussed collaboration in the Pacific Region, including the COVID-19 response, with both re-affirming their commitment to partner for a healthier future.
WHO is grateful for New Zealand's technical, financial and human resources support in a number of key areas, including the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases and emergency response. During the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand has had active engagement in the Pacific Joint Incident Management Team since the very beginning of the response – including embedding several staff within the WHO/Pacific sub-regional office and supporting critical coordination work. New Zealand is also a key contributor to WHO's Contingency Fund for Emergencies, which provides WHO with the resources to respond rapidly to disease outbreaks and other health emergencies, saving lives and helping prevent unnecessary suffering.
Learn more about New Zealand's financial support to WHO's work.
