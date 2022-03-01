Best Sunrise Spots in South Africa

In celebration of the spring equinox this month, Springbok Casino has published a feature describing the best places in South Africa to take in a sunrise. From deserts to beaches and from cities to nature preserves, there are some magnificent spots to witness the black night sky gradually change to deep blue, then mauves and pinks and finally glowing yellows and oranges as the sun begins to peer over the horizon.
View or download video version of this casino news story
“So many people miss the best moment of the day!” exclaimed Springboks's manager, Daniel Van Wyk. “Too few of us are up to watch the night brighten with the promise of a new day.”
While sunrises can be lovely anywhere, Springbok has chosen a few special places that will guarantee extra special sunrise experiences.
There's something magical about witnessing the birth of a new day in in Kruger National Park, or in any one of South Africa's many nature reserves.
Golden Gate Highlands National Park in the eastern Free State is notable for its impressive sandstone cliffs that literally glow at sunrise or sunset.
Muizenberg Beach, a vast stretch of beach in False Bay, is one of Cape Town's best vantage points for seeing the sunrise in all its glory.
The Karoo, a semi-desert region which stretches across both the Western and into the Eastern Cape, provides a stunning backdrop to witness the sun rising.
On the Wild Coast, the Hole in the Wall rock with a large arched gap worn by waves action, is a prime spots to see the sun rise. Sunrise over the Blyde River Canyon is a truly jaw-dropping scene. In Durban, the sun rises above the Indian Ocean, bathing the city in its morning glow.
More information on South Africa's best sunrise destinations can be found at https://springbokcasino.co.za/best-sunrise-spots-south-africa
This month Springbok players can take 25 free spins on the popular Sweet 16 slot game.
MARCH FREE SPINS
25 Free Spins on Lil Red
Coupon Code: SUNRISE
Available until March 31, 2022
With hundreds of slots and table games from Realtime Gaming, all played in rands, and customer service is available in either English or Afrikaans, Springbok Casino is South Africa's favourite online casino.
— WebWireID285895 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.