Best Sunrise Spots in South Africa

In celebration of the spring equinox this month, Springbok Casino has published a feature describing the best places in South Africa to take in a sunrise. From deserts to beaches and from cities to nature preserves, there are some magnificent spots to witness the black night sky gradually change to deep blue, then mauves and pinks and finally glowing yellows and oranges as the sun begins to peer over the horizon.

“So many people miss the best moment of the day!” exclaimed Springboks's manager, Daniel Van Wyk. “Too few of us are up to watch the night brighten with the promise of a new day.”



While sunrises can be lovely anywhere, Springbok has chosen a few special places that will guarantee extra special sunrise experiences.



There's something magical about witnessing the birth of a new day in in Kruger National Park, or in any one of South Africa's many nature reserves.



Golden Gate Highlands National Park in the eastern Free State is notable for its impressive sandstone cliffs that literally glow at sunrise or sunset.



Muizenberg Beach, a vast stretch of beach in False Bay, is one of Cape Town's best vantage points for seeing the sunrise in all its glory.



The Karoo, a semi-desert region which stretches across both the Western and into the Eastern Cape, provides a stunning backdrop to witness the sun rising.



On the Wild Coast, the Hole in the Wall rock with a large arched gap worn by waves action, is a prime spots to see the sun rise. Sunrise over the Blyde River Canyon is a truly jaw-dropping scene. In Durban, the sun rises above the Indian Ocean, bathing the city in its morning glow.



More information on South Africa's best sunrise destinations can be found at https://springbokcasino.co.za/best-sunrise-spots-south-africa



