Agfa-Gevaert: Publication of a transparency notification – Regulated information

(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)
Mortsel, Belgium – March 29, 2022 – 5.40 p.m. CET
According to Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.
In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert AGFB discloses the following declaration:
On March 18, 2022, Pendal Group Ltd. has announced that as per March 17, 2022, it holds a stake in Agfa-Gevaert of 4,875,165 shares or 3.04% (denominator is 160,506,706), thus crossing the 3% threshold upwards.
Pendal Group Limited is the parent undertaking of J O Hambro Capital Management Limited. J O Hambro Capital Management Limited is wholly owned by Pendal Group Limited. J O Hambro Capital Management Limited manages the shares in a discretionary management capacity on behalf of its clients.
Additional information
J O Hambro Capital Management Limited is the discretionary investment manager and exercises the voting rights at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.
Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of
May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, should be sent to viviane.dictus@agfa.com.
About Agfa
The Agfa-Gevaert Group develops, manufactures and distributes an extensive range of analogue and digital imaging systems and IT solutions, mainly for the printing industry and the healthcare sector, as well as for specific industrial applications.
Agfa's headquarters and parent company are located in Mortsel, Belgium.
The Agfa-Gevaert Group achieved a turnover of 1,760 million euro in 2021.
Contact:
Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communications
tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124
e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com
