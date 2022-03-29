CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 29 MARCH 2022 AT 10:00 AM EEST
Invitation to discuss Cargotec's strategic focus areas going forward on Wednesday, 30 March
Cargotec Corporation invites analysts, investors and media to an update to be held online on Wednesday, 30 March 2022 at 10.00 am EEST.
The topic of the event will be Cargotec's strategic focus areas going forward following the announcement made earlier today about the UK CMA blocking the merger between Cargotec and Konecranes and thus the companies jointly cancelling the planned merger.
The event will consist of a presentation followed by a Q&A session hosted by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and CFO Mikko Puolakka. The language of the event and the presentation materials is English.
The event can be viewed as a live webcast at https://cargotec.videosync.fi/2022-march-webcast
The event can also be accessed via telephone with code 33455391# by calling one of the following numbers:
Finland: +358 9 817 10310
France: +33 1707 50711
Germany +49 6913 803430
Sweden: +46 8 566 42651
Switzerland: +41 2258 09034
United Kingdom: +44 3333 000804
United States: +1 6319 131422
No advance registration is required and the presentation material will be made available at Cargotec's website prior to the event. The event will be recorded and an on-demand version of the conference will be published at Cargotec's website later during the day.
Cargotec Corporation
For further information, please contact:
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP Communications, tel. +358 40 5024 697
Aki Vesikallio, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.