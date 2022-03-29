FLSmidth to deliver three SAG mills, three ball mills and cyclones to the Josemaria copper mine in Argentina

FLSmidth has been chosen to supply the SAG mills, ball mills and cyclones to Josemaria Resources' copper-gold project in the San Juan Province of Argentina.

Approximately DKK110 million of the DKK 600 million order was booked in Q4 2021, with the remaining amount, around DKK490m, booked in Q1 2022.

FLSmidth will deliver the three gearless SAG mills, three gearless ball mills and cyclones to the 150,000 Mtpd site by late-2023. FLSmidth was chosen to deliver the equipment due to the high reliability and efficient performance of our SAG and ball mill technologies.

The Josemaria open-pit mine is a high-grade copper-gold porphyry project. It is located in Argentina some 450km from San Juan, capital city of the province, in an important and emerging copper mining district. It has an anticipated mine life of 19 years.

"The order of SAG mills, ball mills and cyclones to the Josemaria Resources copper-gold project in Argentina is very positive news for FLSmidth. It illustrates great confidence in FLSmidth and emphasises the proven performance and productivity of our high-end solutions. The efficiency of the equipment will meet our customer promise to deliver sustainable productivity to the copper and gold mining industry," comments Mikko Keto, Group CEO and Mining President at FLSmidth.





