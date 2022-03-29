LightSpeed Broadband selects Solutions30 for second phase of ultra-fast roll out

Solutions30, the European leader in solutions for new technologies, today announced LightSpeed Broadband, a full fibre internet service provider based in Lincolnshire, has selected the company for a second phase of ultra-fast roll out.

The need to reduce the digital divide is greater than ever in the UK. LightSpeed are on a mission to bring ultra-fast 1 gigabit full fibre connectivity to homes and businesses throughout the East of England. Following an initial rollout of its full fibre network across 10 towns in South Lincolnshire and West Norfolk, this second phase aims to address a further 22 towns in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

In this context, LightSpeed has awarded Solutions30 UK a large part of its second phase deployment contract. . Having already partnered in phase one, this new contract is a recognition of the productivity and professionalism of the Solutions 30 UK Teams.

Dave Axam, Chief Operating Officer, at LightSpeed Broadband stated: "Our ambitious plans for 1 gigabit full fibre connectivity in the East of England means that finding trusted partners is vital. Having worked with Solutions30 in our first phase, we had seen their efficiency, quality and speed firsthand, and knew we wanted to expand our collaboration."

Paul Garston, CEO of Solutions30 UK, applauded this new contract: "We've thoroughly enjoyed working in collaboration with LightSpeed, and are pleased that this new contract has come to fruition as a direct result of our performance and commitment. The UK is a high-potential market for Solutions 30 where we intend to play a key role in supporting our clients deploying fibre networks."





About LightSpeed Broadband

LightSpeed Broadband is based at Fulney Hall in Spalding, South Holland, Lincolnshire, creating 55 locally based jobs.

Managed by a highly experienced team of broadband experts from across the telecoms industry, including BT and TalkTalk, LightSpeed's mission is to unlock the full digital potential of communities underserved by their existing broadband infrastructure. It plans to bring its fibre network to 200,000 homes and businesses across the East of England by 2022 expanding to reach 1 million homes by 2025 to become a leading provider in the market.

LightSpeed Broadband is backed by £115 million investment with the opportunity to raise £300 million. Investors include AtmosClear Investments, Kompass Kapital, Sequoia and Thesaurium who focus on economic infrastructure debt and sustainable infrastructure projects. To find out more about LightSpeed Broadband, visit www.lightspeed.co.uk

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 30 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,700 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60. Visit our website to learn more: www.solutions30.com

