Pixium Vision announces FDA approval of clinical trial expansion of Prima System US feasibility study to Stanford Medicine
- FDA approves new additional study location at Stanford Medicine
Paris, France, January 19, 2022 – 07:00 CET– Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces today the approval by US FDA of the expansion of the Prima System* US feasibility study to include Stanford Medicine as a clinical site.
This third location for the study at the Byers Eye Institute at Stanford Medicine joins the original two locations at the UPMC Eye Center in Pittsburgh and the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami.
The US feasibility study aims to evaluate the safety and performance of the Prima System in patients with dry AMD and will recruit 5 patients. The primary endpoint is Near Visual Acuity assessment measured at 12 months. Data readout is expected in 2023. A separate feasibility study conducted in France showed improved visual acuity in patients with dry AMD with use of the Prima System. A pivotal study of the Prima System is underway in several European countries.
Pixium licensed technology from Stanford University.
"We are very pleased to be expanding the number of sites of our Prima System US feasibility study," said Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of Pixium Vision. "We know that the medical team is very familiar with the design of the implants and we look forward to observing the results of their procedures first hand."
About Pixium Vision
Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as "Entreprise Innovante" by Bpifrance.
Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risques") section of the Company's 2021 Half-Year Financial Report and other documents the Company files with the AMF, which is available on the AMF website (www.amf- france.org) or on the Company's website.
For more information:
Follow us on
Contacts
|Pixium Vision
Offer Nonhoff
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pixium-vision.com
+33 1 76 21 47 68
|Media Relations
LifeSci Advisors
Sophie Baumont
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 27 74 74 49
|Investor Relations
LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com
+41 76 735 01 31
* CAUTION - Investigational device. Limited by United States law to investigational use.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.