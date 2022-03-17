CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 17 MARCH 2022 AT 4:00 PM (EET)
Cargotec's Board of Directors organising meeting 2022
Cargotec Corporation's Board of Directors elected by the Annual General Meeting has in its organising meeting elected Ilkka Herlin to continue as Chair of the Board. Jaakko Eskola was elected as Vice Chair of the Board.
The Board of Directors considers all members to be independent of the company and all except Ilkka Herlin to be independent of major shareholders. In the overall evaluation, the Board considered the over ten year term of Ilkka Herlin and Teuvo Salminen but considered them still to be independent of the company.
The Board of Directors elected among its members Ilkka Herlin, Kaisa Olkkonen and Teuvo Salminen as members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee. Teuvo Salminen was re-elected as Chair of the committee.
Board members Ilkka Herlin, Teresa Kemppi-Vasama, Jaakko Eskola and Casimir Lindholm were elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee. Ilkka Herlin was re-elected as Chair of the committee.
Outi Aaltonen, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, will continue as Secretary to the Board.
For further information, please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105
Outi Aaltonen, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, tel. +358 20 777 4020
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.