HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 1.3.2022 AT 13:00 EET

Huhtamaki's 2021 Annual Report published

The Huhtamaki Annual Report 2021 has been published on the company website at www.huhtamaki.com/investors. It is comprised of four sections covering Huhtamaki's 2030 Strategy, as well as providing more in depth background in mandatory key strategic areas such as Sustainability and financial performance and governance (Sustainability GRI, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report). The report is available in Finnish and English.

The financial statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The primary statements are marked with XBRL tags. The audit firm KPMG Oy Ab has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Huhtamaki's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

The Annual Report is attached to this release as a PDF file and the financial statements as an XHTML file.

Kristian Tammela, VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058

