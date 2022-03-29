Knight in Shining Armor Sweeps Onto the Catwalk to Escort Stage 4 Cancer Survivor

Clay Thrash, country musician, took to the catwalk to gallantly escort one of the courageous stage 4 models, JoAnna Huoni, down the runway.

Dallas, TX March 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Say YES to hope presented "Surviving in Fashion" during Dallas Fashion Gala at The Grand on March 26, 2022. JoAnna Huoni, who lives in Texas City, Texas, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer in March of 2013, and continues to determinedly push through the challenges that come with an advanced cancer diagnosis. In fact, she has spent all but 12 days of 2022 in the hospital. Modeling in the fashion show was a dream made possible by Say YES to Hope and fashion designer Samina Mughal. Her catwalk was even more emotional and important because she modeled not only for herself, but for her friend Vicki Medlin, who is a Stage 4 Breast Cancer Survivor that could not attend in person.



Huoni was introduced to Suzanne Lindley, Co-Founder of Say YES to Hope, a non-profit organization whose goal is to provide information, resources, and support for those affected by advanced cancer just over four years ago at an event that the group was hosting. Lindley was diagnosed in 1998 with Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer and has made it her mission to "show that people can live fully in spite of advanced cancer."



JoAnna was doing just that as she strutted down the catwalk. It had been a long, exhausting day of gown fitting, hair, and make-up and the walk was long. There was not a dry eye in the house as country musician, Clay Thrash, nobly dashed on stage and valiantly tucked her arm under his to escort her the remainder of the runway. JoAnna said that it was a moment imprinted in her mind and one that will be a favorite memory. She said, "In the back of my mind, I wasn't sure I would make it back to the group. I was so thankful for Clay's assistance."



Watch the heartwarming clip at the link below:



https://youtu.be/Ec-SBgaZcLQ



JoAnna says, "It was wonderful to spend the evening with other survivors and to take a break from cancer." Lindley relays that Say YES to Hope has about twelve volunteers that help with the Toll-Free Survivor Line and other YES programs, including a Retreat from Cancer that is held annually in Texas.



People can reach the Toll-Free Survivor Line, which helps to ensure that no one faces advanced cancer alone, at 877-937-7478.

