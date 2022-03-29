The Medical Center of Aurora Recognized by the American College of Cardiology in the "Best Hospitals" Issue of U.S. News & World Report

The Medical Center of Aurora has been recognized by the American College of Cardiology in the "Best Hospitals" issue of U.S. News & World Report as the top ranked hospital in Colorado for providing outstanding care to heart patients.

Aurora, CO March 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has been recognized by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) in the “Best Hospitals” issue of U.S. News & World Report as the top ranked hospital in Colorado for providing outstanding care to heart patients.



Home to one of the most advanced heart programs in Colorado, TMCA’s Heart and Vascular Center is a national leader in cardiac care. The Medical Center of Aurora’s cardiac teams are highly trained in treating both routine and complex heart conditions, as well as heart-related health issues. They are dedicated to reducing recovery times, improving surgical outcomes and minimizing the need for re-admission for heart patients.



“This ranking speaks to our Heart and Vascular Center’s commitment to quality care and exceptional patient outcomes,” says Ryan Simpson, President and CEO of The Medical Center of Aurora. “Our teams have worked tirelessly to build a comprehensive cardiovascular program that offers preventative care and advanced treatment options specific to each patient’s needs.”



As a result of participation in the ACC’s National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) and Accreditation services, TMCA follows vigorous quality improvement processes using data to drive clinical outcomes and quality care for heart patients.



The Medical Center of Aurora is a demonstrated leader in implementing high standards of care and protocols for patients. This acknowledgement celebrates the success and ongoing commitment to providing the community with exceptional cardiovascular care.



About The Medical Center of Aurora:

The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) is located in Aurora, Colorado and part of HealthONE, recognized as the best health system in Colorado and one of the nation’s top five large healthcare systems by IBM Watson Health. TMCA is comprised of four campuses, including Centennial Hospital, The Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital.



An acute care hospital, TMCA offers more than 60 medical specialties, including advanced cardiovascular services, robotic surgery, the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute, Chest Pain Center, Colorado Chiari Institute and more.



Ranked among the top hospitals in the nation for exceptional care, TMCA is the recipient of many prestigious quality awards including being named one of the Top 100 Hospitals in the country by IBM Watson Health in 2021. Other awards include: ranking as a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World; a five-star rating for overall quality from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; the Top 50 Cardiovascular Programs by IBM Watson Health; and Healthgrades 2021 America’s 250 Best Hospitals, which places TMCA in the top five percent of U.S. hospitals for clinical outcomes. A Level II Trauma Center with Primary Stroke Certification and Chest Pain Center accreditation, TMCA is the first community hospital in the Denver-metro area to receive three-time Magnet designation for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.



As part of HealthONE, TMCA is consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, providing $66M in uncompensated care, contributing more than $650,000 and supporting over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone. For more information on our full-range of medical specialties and programs, visit auroramed.com.



