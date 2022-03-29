Oscar Ceremony: Lots of Stars with "Botox in the Bottle"

Los Angeles, CA March 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Wrinkle-free over the red carpet. Billions of viewers around the world admire the youthful appearance of the stars. Now celebrity makeup artist Sarah Tanno-Stewart is speaking out about the beauty secret of the stars: It's "Botox in the Bottle" Biotulin.
Biotulin fits in any handbag and is quickly massaged into the skin. After a short time, small wrinkles disappear and the skin becomes smooth and supple. The result: youthful appearance without injection and toxins. Biotulin is purely plant-based and therefore 100 percent vegan.
Biotulin was apparently not absent from any handbag at the Oscars.
One of the main ingredients of Biotulin is spilanthol, a local anesthetic obtained from the extract of the plant Acmella Oleracea (paracress). It reduces muscle contractions and relaxes facial features. Small wrinkles, especially around the eye area and between the eyebrows, disappear.
Source: https://celebrities-news.net/oscar-stars-trust-botox-in-the-bottle
More information can be found at: www.biotulin.com
Or directly at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00TOGEGCY
List Media - Monschauerstraße 12, D-52066 Aachen, info@listmedien.de, Fax: +49-241-53106369
Contact Information:
List Medien
Ralf List
+49 241 53106365
Contact via Email
https://www.biotulin.com
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/858065
Press Release Distributed by PR.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.