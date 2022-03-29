New Book "Mega Cycle of Water," by Lyudmila Garcia, Presents an Economic & Engineering Plan

Imperial, CA March 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- According to author Lyudmila Garcia, overall, the trend of higher demand in energy and food production around the world has worsened. The new book, "Mega Cycle of Water," discusses a plan to deploy and remove water by region with the goal of reduced economic hardship and an opportunity for innovating for zero waste emissions and understating the greenhouse emissions paradox, better food and energy sustainability. Since 1970, China’s Green Wall has been showing us that without water, there is no reforestation. The book also discusses bringing innovation and prosperity to life.
“We forgot the water cycle is the driving force of life, food, health and prosperity!” says Lyudmila Garcia.
Two eBooks can be found at www.greenterra.org/
Contact Information:
Lyudmila Garcia
760-355-2500
Contact via Email
https://www.greenterra.org/
Prefer emails for new contacts and information
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/858130
Press Release Distributed by PR.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.