New York Cancer & Blood Specialists & the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office Collaborate to Offer New Starts

Port Jefferson Station, NY March 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the leading oncology practices, has teamed up with The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office to offer formerly incarcerated individuals “A New Start.” Through The Sheriff's Transition and Reentry Team (S.T.A.R.T.) Resource Center, the initiative seeks to connect the Suffolk County reentry population with NYCBS employment opportunities and reduce recidivism.



“This partnership is very special to us, and we are excited to showcase its success along with all of the wonderful work the START program has been accomplishing,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS.



“The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office is proud to partner with New York Cancer & Blood Specialists to offer job placements through our S.T.A.R.T Resource Center. I am proud of the work the S.T.A.R.T Resource Center has done to get formerly incarcerated individuals access to the services, employment, and resources they need to get 'a new start.' About 85% of justice-involved individuals in the Suffolk County Correctional Facilities return back to our communities, making it even more important that we work with them to help reenter our neighborhoods as productive members of society,” said Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr.



In February 2020, Sheriff Toulon launched the S.T.A.R.T Resource Center to assist justice-involved individuals in re-entering the community, starting on day one of incarceration. The program has become a national model for rehabilitation and reentry, assisting inmates with services including employment assistance, mental health, addiction support, identification, and housing to immediately help put them on a better path upon finishing their sentence.



The “A New Start” partnership with the Sheriff’s Office and NYCBS aims to identify individuals reentering the community with an opportunity to secure employment at NYCBS. The program recently identified a match for the NYCBS Patient Communications Operator role. The individual’s determination and drive to be as professional as possible are true testaments to START’s success. The partnership identifies NYCBS’ opportunities that best fit the individual.



The START Resource Center is available to anyone previously incarcerated that resides in Suffolk County.



About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is a leading oncology practice in the New York Metropolitan area committed to providing world-class, patient-centered affordable care to patients with cancer and blood disorders in their own communities, close to family and friends. We have more than 30 locations and 35 hospital affiliations throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties in the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. We offer a multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to care that utilizes the most advanced imaging, state-of-the-art therapies, cutting-edge clinical trials, on-site pharmacies, and an in-house laboratory with a full range of pathology services. Advocating for and ensuring the health and well-being of our patients is and always will be our priority. For career opportunities, visit www.nycancer.com/careers.



