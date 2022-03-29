Mitrade Celebrates 3rd Anniversary of Its Proprietary Trading Platform

Melbourne, Australia March 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Australian Forex and OTC derivatives trading broker Mitrade is celebrating the 3rd anniversary of its self-developed trading platform.
Mitrade launched its proprietary trading platform in 2019 following a reorganization of the team and resources. Mitrade serves traders and investors by offering ground-breaking technology that simplifies trading. The company has high quality customer support system that swiftly responds to customers and resolves their issues. Mitrade has highly effective market research tools that aid customers in understanding market dynamics and cultivate a coherent trading strategy.
“This anniversary is a great milestone for Mitrade. We have achieved a lot in a short period of three years. The journey was not without ebbs and flows, but our team persisted and persevered in its mission to simplify trading. From novice swing traders to savvy investors, our platform caters to the specific needs of all. We share this moment of success with our customers who got along and supported us in reaching where we stand today. Our team is motivated to continue improving our trading platform in the future,” said a representative of Mitrade.
Mitrade’s app on Google Play has been downloaded over a million times. The app has a user-friendly interface which speeds up the transaction process. It also has a separate app for iOS users. On top of the apps, Mitrade has an innovative WebTrader. This cross-platform compatibility has given a steep rise to the popularity of Mitrade. Mobile apps and WebTrader have a 24-hour, daily live support to help customers in need. In addition, Mitrade offers dynamic charting, real-time email notifications, and SMS push notifications.
Mitrade has 1,100,000 users from around the world. Traders confidently choose Mitrade for its transparent execution system and zero-commission platform.
Mitrade has recently expanded its platform offerings by adding US and Australian shares. The platform now offers over 400 sought-after shares, commodities, indices, and crypto currencies.
In the short span of three years, Mitrade has won over 20 prestigious awards for providing high-tech and intuitive trading systems and for its exceptional service delivery. Mitrade has been recently crowned the Most Transparent Forex Broker Global 2022. View the full collection of awards at https://www.mitrade.com/about-us/awards.
Mitrade’s OTC derivatives trading carry high leverage and may lead to the loss of your whole capital.
For media inquiry, please contact Ms Belle Toh at belle.toh@mitrade.com
About Mitrade
Mitrade, the innovative financial technology group and a leading Forex broker, works under strict regulations by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), and the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC). The founding members of Mitrade are finance veterans and tech savvy people who invested themselves in building a platform that would be a breeze to trade on. Mitrade will continue its mission to pursue financial innovation and technological advancement. Learn more about Mitrade at https://www.mitrade.com/
