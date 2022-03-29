Experienced Hematologist and Medical Oncologist Harminder Sethi, MD joins Maryland Oncology Hematology

Hyattsville, MD March 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Maryland Oncology Hematology (MOH), the largest independent oncology practice in Maryland and a member of The US Oncology Network, has added Dr. Harminder Sethi, MD, to their hematology and medical oncology team. Dr. Sethi specializes in treatment plans that include targeted and biological therapy designed to treat the unique intricacies of each patient’s illness. “Dr. Sethi will see patients at the Hyattsville office located at 6505 Belcrest Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20782, as well as the White Oak Cancer Center at 11886 Healing Way Suite 701, Silver Spring, MD, 20904 once a week. Upon its opening, he will also see patients at the DC office located at 1140 Vamum St. NE in Washington, DC.
Dr. Sethi completed his initial medical education in India before finishing his residency at North Shore University Hospital, NY followed by fellowship in oncology/hematology at Medstar Washington Hospital Center. During his fellowship, Dr. Sethi completed bone marrow transplant training in affiliation with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, WA and additional oncology training with the National Heart, Blood and Lung Institute. Dr. Sethi has an ardent respect for his patients and develops treatment plans that include targeted therapy and biological therapy based on the most up-to-date national guidelines tailored to each patient’s particular circumstances and goals.
“I’m thrilled to join the team at Maryland Oncology Hematology to serve patients throughout our community,” said Dr. Sethi, hematology and medical oncologist, MOH. “Through our access to the latest technology and groundbreaking treatments, I’m happy to bring patients new hope in fighting cancer.”
“Dr. Sethi is an excellent addition to MOH,” said Joseph Haggerty, MOH Practice President. “His impressive experience in both hematology and medical oncology will provide a great benefit to the local community.”
To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit MarylandOncology.com or call 301.343.3892.
About Maryland Oncology Hematology
Maryland Oncology Hematology (MOH) is the largest independent oncology practice in the state of Maryland, with more than 45 practicing clinicians devoted exclusively to providing comprehensive, compassionate, and high-quality cancer care. MOH specializes in medical, gynecologic, hematology, cancer genetic risk assessment, clinical trials and research, and patient ancillary programs. MOH believes it is beneficial to provide cancer therapies in a community setting, close to patients’ homes and support systems. The physicians are supported by a talented clinical team sensitive to the needs of cancer patients and their caregivers. For more information, visit MarylandOncology.com.
About US Oncology Network
Maryland Oncology Hematology is a practice in The US Oncology Network (The Network). This collaboration unites the practice with more than 1,400 independent physicians dedicated to delivering value-based, integrated care to patients — close to home. Through The Network, these independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation, whose coordinated resources and infrastructure allow doctors in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. Maryland Oncology Hematology also participates in clinical trials through US Oncology Research, which has played a role in more than 100 FDA-approved cancer therapies.
Contact Information:
Maryland Oncology Hematology
Mark W. Lamplugh Jr.
561-7629-729
Contact via Email
marylandoncology.com
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/858087
Press Release Distributed by PR.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.