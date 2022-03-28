NYC-Based Sports Agency LAA Sports & Entertainment Sets Up Shop in LA

New York, NY March 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- LAA Sports & Entertainment, a full-service representation agency is expanding its offerings by setting up shop in Los Angeles.



"My partner Joe Curtis and I are thrilled with the success we’ve had with our sports clientele, and in our constant pursuit of finding new, creative ways to expand our company we believe that in order to continue to grow and evolve, all signs point West,” said founder and CEO Zac Hiller. “We are establishing our presence in Hollywood and look forward to operating on both coasts in the dynamic sports & entertainment space.”



LAA, which stands for Loyalty Above All, took off running six years ago and Hiller, who secured over $100 million in professional sports contracts prior to his 30th birthday, hasn’t looked back. Hiller was named to Forbes’ prestigious 30 under 30 in 2021, and the current average age of LAA agents is 30 years old. LAA represents NFL Stars Dalvin Cook and J.K. Dobbins, among others. In addition to football, LAA represents athletes in baseball, soccer, basketball and tennis. On the entertainment side, LAA represents personality Bob Menery, Bravo star Brian Benni and artist Ray Emmanuel.



“Sports & entertainment is a young person’s business as evidenced by the average age of professional athletes, actors, actresses, and social media personalities. These rising stars are from the same generation as us and we feel that gives us an advantage,” said COO Joe Curtis. “We bring a perspective and bravado that is unmatched and aligns with our client’s drive and goals.”



LAA creates limitless opportunities for the athletes, storytellers, trendsetters, icons and thought leaders who shape popular culture. LAA is a leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion and not only believes but practices these principles each day. LAA represents female athletes, including Kayla Bruster of the San Diego Waves and Ukrainian figure skater Ganna Bogdan.



More information at www.LoyaltyAboveAll.com

