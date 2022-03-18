PrintForm – Prototype to Production Ranks No. 86 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list had an average growth rate of 147% percent.

Alpharetta, GA March 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Inc. magazine today revealed that PrintForm-Prototype to Production is No. 86 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast region economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.



Mall Huralikoppi-Founder, CEO, said that this award is dedicated to the entire team of PrintForm. Also, he states that great achievements are nurtured with the cooperation of many minds with a common vision working toward a common goal.



The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 173 private companies had an average growth rate of 147% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 27,794 jobs and nearly $4.9 billion to the Southeast region’s economy. Companies based in the Miami, Florida, Fairhope, Alabama, and Covington, Louisiana, areas had the highest growth rate overall.



“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.



PrintForm - Prototype to Production specializes in providing build-to-order custom manufactured plastic and metal parts to a variety of markets, including medical, aerospace & defense, automotive, appliances, energy, oil & gas, and consumer products. From a single prototype up to many thousands of production parts, virtually any company designing new or improved products with plastic or metal components will benefit from the on-demand solutions PrintForm provides. As a single source for multiple manufacturing processes, PrintForm provides an expert level service in transitioning customers through the design to manufacturing cycle. Services include both advanced 3D Printing/additive manufacturing processes, along with more traditional methods like Silicone molding, CNC machining, Sheet Metal, and Injection molding.



The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.



The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.



The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

