Southwest Tennessee Community College's Levi Frazier Receives 2022 Carter G. Woodson Award of Merit

Memphis, TN March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Southwest Tennessee Community College’s Levi Frazier has received the 2022 Carter Godwin Woodson Award of Merit.
Frazier retired from Southwest in August 2021 after 15 years of service to the College as Associate Professor and Theatre Manager in the Communications, Graphic & Fine Arts Department. He is a well-known local playwright, screenwriter, actor, author and educator.
This year marks the 34th anniversary for the Woodson award established by former Southwest professor Clarence Christian to recognize individuals, groups or agencies who have contributed to, preserved or promoted the African American experience and who support Dr. Woodson’s legacy of historical accuracy through inclusion. Recipients also must work or live within Southwest’s service area or have a significant connection to the college.
“Receiving the Carter G. Woodson Award is truly a special honor,” Frazier said. “Carter G. Woodson was a journalist, author, historian and scholar of the highest order. I am humbled to be associated with his legacy through this award and to be a part of the esteemed group of recipients who have preceded me.”
Carter G. Woodson Award Coordinator and Southwest Associate Professor of Behavioral and Social Sciences, Malinda Wade, bestowed the award in person on Feb. 11. Wade said Frazier’s works often depicted the Black experience within the cultural context of Memphis and the South. “Professor Frazier truly understands and has made it his life’s work to explore, educate and tell audiences about the essence of Black History and life itself,” Wade said. “His repertoire of artistic accomplishments and academic contributions toward understanding the Black experience reflect why he is well deserving of this award.”
Read Levi Frazier’s Bio Here
Previous Carter G. Woodson Award recipients include the late civil rights icon Dr. Maxine A. Smith, Christ Missionary Baptist Church Senior Pastor Reverend Dr. Gina Stewart, Hattiloo Theater Founder and CEO Ekundayo Bandele, local attorney and education reformer Rita Geier and University of Memphis Associate Professor of History Dr. Beverly Bond.
For more information about the Woodson Award, contact Dr. Malinda Wade at mwade@southwest.tn.edu or 901-333-5357.
About Southwest Tennessee Community College
Southwest Tennessee Community College is a comprehensive, multicultural, public, open-access college with two main campuses in Memphis, Tennessee and five sites in Shelby and Fayette counites. Southwest awards associate degrees and certifications in more than 110 programs of study to raise educational levels, enhance economic development and enrich quality of life for students and the community at large. Southwest is a Tennessee Board of Regents institution, accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. For more information, visit www.southwest.tn.edu.
Contact Information:
Southwest Tennessee Community College
Diana Fedinec
901-333-4247
Contact via Email
www.southwest.tn.edu
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/857447
Press Release Distributed by PR.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.