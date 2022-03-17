Food Industry Visionary Returns to Offer Healthy Alternatives in Soups and Sauces

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Kevin Fortun returns to the food industry with a focus on food service with Fortun's Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces.

Kirkland, WA March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kevin Fortun, a proven visionary in the competitive food industry, has done it again with Fortun’s Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces to meet the increasing demand for fresh, restaurant quality soups and sauces. A trendsetter in food development, Fortun returned to the industry years ago, bringing his same philosophy that led to international success with Stockpot Soups to always be the best, and never compromise on quality. This proven formula has worked with all of Fortun’s ventures.



From Kirkland, Washington, he has effectively created Fortun’s Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces, driven by the void in a market, wherein the quality of soups has declined by transitioning to engineered, commodity soups. By contrast, Fortun’s chef inspired soups are created from all natural, one-to-one concentrates with fresh vegetables, real stock and cream, plus no added preservatives, artificial ingredients or MSG, resulting in the finest fresh soups on the market.



Sharing the goal of serving the food service industry, particularly grocers and restaurants, are many experts from Fortun’s original team, including its operations and sales staff, research, development and corporate personnel. Underscoring the consistent and superior quality of its products is also the company culture of bringing unrivaled freshness to food service through the willingness of such skilled professionals that support Fortun in his latest and highly successful venture.



Fortun’s Finishing Touch Soups & Sauces is located at 6513 132nd Ave. NE, #394, in Kirkland, Washington. For details, contact Mary Shepard at 503-539-1801, info@fortunfoods.com, or visit FortunFoods.com.

Contact Information:

C&M Communique

Cristina Walters

949-633-6204

Contact via Email

cmcommunique.biz

