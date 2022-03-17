EndoSoft® Names John Temple Vice President, Sales and Marketing

Schenectady, NY March 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- EndoSoft®, a Division of UTECH® Products, Inc. has hired John Temple as Vice President, Sales and Marketing.
Schenectady-based EndoSoft, a Division of UTECH® Products, Inc., an established provider of medical software to specialized fields such as Gastroenterology, Pain Management, Pulmonology, Orthopedics and Urology, recently announced the addition of John Temple as the company’s Vice President, Sales and Marketing.
Temple will join EndoSoft’s Leadership Team, reporting to the company’s President, Rakesh Madan, and will head EndoSoft’s sales, marketing, and business development efforts. Temple will oversee the company's strategy to effectively increase the reach with healthcare institutions and key opinion leaders in the U.S. and Canada.
“EndoSoft is leading the way in gastrointestinal (GI) software advancements,” said John Temple. “I am thrilled to be part of this dynamic organization. From my perspective, EndoSoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, Argus, is the most exciting and potentially far-reaching technology development in GI medicine since endoscopic ultrasound was introduced over 30 years ago. With Argus, we are assisting physicians with identifying and accurately sizing polyps, which can ultimately reduce a patient’s risk of developing cancer. I look forward to leading the commercial efforts, combined with our robust physician partners to improve patient outcomes at hospitals and healthcare systems throughout the U.S. and Canada.”
“John is a remarkable sales leader with the demonstrated ability to recruit, motivate, mentor and strengthen sales organizations,” said Rakesh Madan, president of EndoSoft. “His GI commercialization experience is unmatched. The demand for Argus has rapidly accelerated as providers realize how this new technology can improve their Adenoma Detection Rates and improve patient outcomes. With John’s significant industry experience, we are confident that he will systematically support and guide our on-going growth.”
Formerly of Olympus, John joins EndoSoft with over 25 years of proven success in the GI healthcare sector. During his tenure, John has worked closely with the top healthcare organizations and key opinion leaders across the U.S.
About Argus®
Argus® is an AI solution powered by EndoSoft® that integrates with all Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems, endoscopes, and video processors. Argus® is automatically launched at the start of the endoscopy procedure to aid in the detection and sizing of polyps within the GI tract. Argus® assists clinicians with the detection of polyps and other luminal abnormalities. Argus® utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and deep machine learning all while capturing images simultaneously, in real time.
About EndoSoft®
With over 50,000 clinical users worldwide and over 25 years of expertise, EndoSoft® has achieved a leadership position and a reputation for excellence and quality in the healthcare industry. EndoSoft® offers a multitude of specialties to meet the clinician needs in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, ENT, OB/GYN, Pathology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Pain Management, Pulmonology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, and Urology. Other software applications available are Nursing, Infusion, Scheduling, Reprocessing and Inventory Management modules.
EndoSoft® is the most advanced Electronic Health Record on the market today, boasting the most complete Inpatient and Outpatient multi-specialty Office of National Coordination for Health IT Certified EHR.
Contact Information:
Endosoft
Kathleen Schechner
518-831-8051
Contact via Email
www.endosoft.com
