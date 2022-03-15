Verbica Wins Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC Endorsement

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Silicon Valley, CA March 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Peter Coe Verbica, Candidate for the California State Board of Equalization (“BOE”), District 2, 2022, wins the endorsement of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Political Action Committee (“HJTA PAC”) for the current election cycle.
Jon Coupal, the Chairman of the HJTA PAC, affirms that the organization appreciates Peter Coe Verbica’s “strong and constant support for Proposition 13” and his “excellent service to taxpayers.”
Verbica signed the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association’s pledge early in his campaign. He affirmed his support of Proposition 13, the right for taxpayers to vote on all tax increases, support of the two-thirds vote requirement by the electorate requirement for local bonds that must be repaid by property owners, and the “Right to Vote on Taxes Act” (Proposition 218).
With a training in business, law and real estate, and as a Certified Financial Planner®, Verbica believes that he is ideally suited to serve on the BOE. Verbica is a fifth-generation California native who works as a Managing Director at Silicon Private Wealth.
For more information on his campaign: www.peterverbica.com or www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100078446973953
Contact Information:
Peter Coe Verbica for Board of Equalization District 2
Peter Coe Verbica, JD, CFP®
408-832-3030
Contact via Email
www.peterverbica.com
