Maryland Oncology Hematology Adds Experienced Gynecologic Surgical Oncologist James Barter, MD, FACOG to White Oak Cancer Center

Dr. Barter is an accomplished surgeon and clinical researcher who will provide state-of-the-art treatments and minimally invasive surgical options to patients in the region.

Silver Spring, MD March 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Maryland Oncology Hematology (MOH), the largest independent oncology practice in Maryland and a member of The US Oncology Network, has added Dr. James Barter, MD, FACOG to their gynecologic oncology and surgical team at White Oak Cancer Center. Dr. Barter is experienced in minimally invasive surgeries and has performed more than 1,700 robotic surgeries and procedures.



Dr. Barter joins Maryland Oncology Hematology at The White Oak Cancer Center. Dr. Barters current interests include surgery using the Da Vincia surgical robot to assist in gynecologic surgery. He is ranked in the top 15 users worldwide for robotic gynecologic and gynecologic oncology procedures and has lectured both locally and internationally on the topic. Along with his extensive research with Dr. David Min and the HCSS research division, Dr. Barter has activated and overseen clinical trials with over 1,300 patients entered in protocols since 2006.



“I’m looking forward to partnering with Maryland Oncology Hematology to provide leading-edge, research-based, and patient-centered care to the community,” said Dr. Barter, gynecologic surgeon at White Oak Cancer Center. “With a firm understanding of the latest treatment advances and surgical techniques, I hope to bring patients new cancer care options.”



Dr. Barter is recognized as one of the country's leading gynecologists by Good Housekeeping, perennially as one of the Top Doctors in the Washington, D.C. area, as well as one of only two gynecologic oncologists noted as top doctors in Northern Virginia. He is currently a clinical professor at George Washington University and director of gynecologic oncology research at Holy Cross Hospital. He received his medical degree from the University of Virginia and completed two years of internal medicine and four years of obstetrics and gynecology at Duke University Medical Center, followed by a fellowship in gynecologic oncology at the University of Alabama Medical Center. He was at Lombardi Cancer Center/ Georgetown University Medical Center for 16 years, rising to the rank of professor.



His four-year interest in the development of a serum blood test for ovarian cancer detection will soon culminate in published research involving serum proteomics. In conjunction with Holy Cross, Dr. Barter continues his interest in protocols dealing with novel approaches for ovarian cancer treatment, having received research grants.



“We’re thrilled to have Dr. Barter join our team of talented surgeons at Maryland Oncology Hematology,” said Kashif Firozvi, MD, Director at White Oak Cancer Center. “His background in research and clinical trials, as well as his impressive experience in both gynecologic oncology and surgery will be of great benefits to the local community.”



White Oak Cancer Center is located at 11886 Healing Way Suite 101, Silver Spring, MD, 20904. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit MarylandOncology.com or call 301.343.3892.



About Maryland Oncology Hematology



Maryland Oncology Hematology (MOH) is the largest independent oncology practice in the state of Maryland, with more than 45 practicing clinicians devoted exclusively to providing comprehensive, compassionate, and high-quality cancer care. MOH specializes in medical, gynecologic, hematology, cancer genetic risk assessment, clinical trials and research, and patient ancillary programs. MOH believes it is beneficial to provide cancer therapies in a community setting, close to patients’ homes and support systems. The physicians are supported by a talented clinical team sensitive to the needs of cancer patients and their caregivers. For more information, visit MarylandOncology.com.



About US Oncology Network



Maryland Oncology Hematology is a practice in The US Oncology Network (The Network). This collaboration unites the practice with more than 1,400 independent physicians dedicated to delivering value-based, integrated care to patients — close to home. Through The Network, these independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation, whose coordinated resources and infrastructure allow doctors in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. Maryland Oncology Hematology also participates in clinical trials through US Oncology Research, which has played a role in more than 100 FDA-approved cancer therapies.

