San Francisco, CA March 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Verb™ Presents Speaker Series features David Lawant, Director of Research at Bitwise®, a prominent cryptocurrency asset manager. Mr. Lawant’s talk, “Geopolitical Risk and the Rising Role of Cryptocurrencies” will be on March 29, 2022 at 5:30 pm (Pacific Time). Mr. Lawant’s perspective is timely — especially with Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the West’s decoupling Moscow from the heart of the world’s banking system.

Investopedia helps illuminate the allure of digital currency and its present relevancy: “A defining feature of cryptocurrencies is that they are generally not issued by any central authority, rendering them theoretically immune to government interference or manipulation.” Matt Hougan, Bitwise® CIO frames the Ukraine/Russia dilemma as follows: “The media wants there to be a simple answer to the question: What is the impact of Ukraine on crypto? They either want it to be good - a monetary escape valve for individual citizens - or bad - a tool for evading sanctions. The reality is more nuanced.”

The currency alternative has its advocates, but also its critics who cite the impact of power consumption related to digital mining on the environment and its reputation as a tool for criminal transactions. No matter one’s side of the debate, attendees will benefit from Mr. Lawant’s subject matter expertise.

Presenter David Lawant is well-qualified to address the ever-changing issues surrounding virtual currencies. He co-authored the CFA Research Institute’s guide to “Bitcoin, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency for Investment Professionals.” In addition, David Lawant “worked for over ten years as an equity research analyst for JP Morgan and Itau BBA, the largest investment bank in Latin America. David was ranked 13 times in the Institutional Investor Ranking among the leading analysts in his space. David holds a BA in Electrical Engineering from Sao Paulo’s University and a Master of Science degree in Management from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.”

“Based in San Francisco, Bitwise is one of the largest and fastest-growing crypto asset managers. As of December 31, 2021, Bitwise managed over $1.3 billion across an expanding suite of investment solutions. The firm is known for managing the world’s largest crypto index fund (OTCQX:BITW) and pioneering products spanning bitcoin, Ethereum, DeFi, and crypto-focused equity indexes. Bitwise partners with financial advisors and investment professionals to provide quality education and research.

The team at Bitwise combines expertise in technology with decades of experience in traditional asset management and indexing, coming from firms including BlackRock, Blackstone, Facebook and Google, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Bitwise is backed by leading institutional investors and asset management executives, and has been profiled in Institutional Investor, CNBC, Barron’s, Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal.”

Silicon Private Wealth is a Registered Investment Advisor with principals, portfolio managers and team members actively involved with philanthropic causes. The firm was founded by Patricia Williams, CFP® and CEO, Calum Cunningham, COO and Scott Smith, Managing Director; Verb™ Speaker Series moderator, Peter Coe Verbica, JD, CFP® also serves as Managing Director.

Patricia G. Williams has been a Financial Advisor and Market Executive in the San Francisco Bay Area for over 35 years. After leaving Merrill Lynch, Pat formed a hybrid RIA, Silicon Private Wealth, that allows her to focus on a close relationship with a small number of clients. She built Silicon Private Wealth “brick by brick,” selecting amongst the best products and services for the clients with whom she works; she obtained her undergraduate degree at Vassar College.

As founder and Managing Partner of Viant Group (a Managing Director of Viant Capital), Scott Smith has over 25 years of experience in investment banking, corporate law and company operations working primarily with technology, cleantech, media and healthcare companies. Prior to Viant, Scott was Managing Director at Credit Suisse First Boston where he was responsible for establishing the Silicon Valley office and was the co-head of the technology group. Before CSFB, he was a partner for fifteen years with Pillsbury, Madison & Sutro where he was responsible for founding the firm’s Silicon Valley venture capital office. Scott earned a BA from Colorado College and his JD from UC Berkeley.

Calum Cunningham, SPW’s COO, holds a varied and experienced background. He spent much of his career in the semiconductor industry with Applied Materials, Novellus, and Lam Research. Calum was Sales Director for a first-tier global customer, he has played prominent roles in regional business development around the world - most notably in Asia - and he is experienced in the business operations and processes typical of such Fortune 500 companies. Calum’s well-rounded educational background covers both Science and the Arts. He holds a BSc. with honors in Electronics from the University of Glasgow and a Cert. HE in History from the University of London.

Peter Coe Verbica and his family’s roots are multi-generational in the Bay Area, including their link to landmark Henry Coe State Park. He is a Certified Financial Planner® and hosts the popular Verb™ Presents Speaker Series, which covers highly relevant topics, including the impact of tax policy on population and business migration, U.S. manufacturing, cyber security, the value of civility in modern society, and more. Peter obtained a BA and JD from Santa Clara University and a Master of Science degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investing carries certain costs, complexities, and substantial risk, including loss of principal. This press release is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of funds in Bitwise Investment funds. Shares of Bitwise Investment funds are sold only through their respective share class prospectuses or offerings. Principals of Silicon Private Wealth are owners of certain Bitwise Investment funds.

For Verb™ Presents Speaker Series video conference log-in information, please email peter@siliconprivatewealth.com.

