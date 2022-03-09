One dollar from every Koope product sold supports anti-sex trafficking initiatives.

Atlanta, GA March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Koope skincare launched March 1 with the revolutionary concept that beautiful skin can be achieved in two steps. Headquartered in Atlanta and developed in the UK, the PETA-approved ingredient list doesn’t include a single of the circa 1,400 toxic ingredients banned in the European Union, most of which are legal in the USA. The line includes two cleansers ($30 each) and three moisturizers ($40) each. French illustrator Claire Prouvost, known for her work with brands like Gucci, contributes art for the debut packaging. One dollar from each purchase goes to Covenant House for its anti-sex trafficking initiative. Emmy Meli, whose song, “I am woman,” captivated millions of women on TikTok will help bring awareness to Koope’s cause during the launch period, with Koope donating an additional dollar on Emmy’s behalf when using code "EmmyMeli" at checkout.

“We’re answering the call of women who will no longer accept over-complicated skincare routines, ranges and toxic ingredients, and want healthy skin without the time commitment, hassle or expense,” says founder Nadia Porter, successful business woman, qualified esthetician and child trafficking survivor. “The industry has become overwhelming and confusing. It’s unnecessary and time to pair back to the essentials so we can focus on what’s important.”

Everything your skin needs is in two simple steps, Koope is the only premium skincare line that specializes in core products: cleansers and moisturizers. Choose from Koope Gel Cleanser for combination or oily skin or Koope Milk Cleanser for dry skin and follow it up with either the Koope Lightweight, Middleweight or Heavyweight Moisturizer.

The cruelty-free, vegan and PETA-approved Koope line is packed with key actives such as ceramides, hyaluronic acids, peptides, anti-pollution shields, vitamins, just to name a few. Koope is formulated to have everything you need for healthy, beautiful skin in just two easy steps. The line is fragrance free and free of common sensitizers, SLS/SLES, sulfates, phthalates, soap, dyes, parabens, silicones, drying alcohols, essential oils, formaldehyde and approximately 1400 ingredients banned in Europe.

Koope packaging is fully recyclable and will feature designs by guest artists on a rotating basis.

Supporting Anti-Sex-Trafficking Initiatives: As a child trafficking survivor, founder Nadia Porter is dedicated to supporting anti-trafficking initiatives and building awareness of this very present issue.

“Human trafficking is one of the most pervasive issues of the day, affecting all walks of life, in every corner of the country. It is much more present in North America than people think and by building awareness and preventative education, we can do more to stop it,” says Ms. Porter.

Koope will donate one dollar from every product sold to Covenant House to support its anti-human trafficking initiative, that in 2021 alone helped nearly 74,000 youths with emergency or residential shelter, and support/counseling services. It will also implement a staff volunteer program in 2022 that gives Koope employees paid hours each month to volunteer at one of their partner charities supporting anti-human trafficking.

About Koope

Created during the COVID-19 pandemic by entrepreneur Nadia Porter, Koope has developed the intellectual property for five products, has been awarded four trademarks and raised two rounds of investment. Launched March 1, 2022. Koope products are available online and will begin arriving in local retailers in spring 2022. Visit www.koope.com or @wearekoope on Instagram for more information.

