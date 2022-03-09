Crypto Project Dollo Coin Sold Out Upon Launch as It Aims to Spread Wide Adoption

Dollo Coin aims to use its token as incentives in the staffing and retail commerce sectors.

Dallas, TX March 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dollo Coin is the latest crypto project to launch on the Binance Smart Chain, seeing a successful presale sell-out of 800 BNB in under two hours. As a project that aims to bring crypto to the global population, they are also launching a social commerce platform called Dollo Connect, expanding their suite of offerings on the mission to develop a community where everyone has the opportunity to accumulate wealth.

Dollo Coin is making their mark by offering holders the chance to benefit from a slipstream of passive rewards, with the smart contract automatically converting 10% into $BUSD from every trade—a pool that gets redistributed to all token holders. “We garnered nearly 1,000 holders in our first week on the market, representing the unique opportunity that lies with this token,” says Johnny Lynch, CEO of Dollosoft, Inc. “We believe that society today is on the brink of a massive wealth shift, and we are eager to partake in the democratization of equal access to economic resources.”

Building a complex ecosystem, Dollo Coin is focused on the connections between people, information, and in its effort to make wealth accumulation easier. “We have narrowed in on three main growth sectors: the labor market, commerce, and education.”

By providing holders the chance to amass passive wealth, Dollo Coin is advocating for a labor market where people can live their lives according to their passions, letting go of the focus of the traditional job market. Aiming to foster economic growth, Dollo Coin is helping businesses connect and collaborate and using their token as an incentive in the process. Finally, by educating the global public about the opportunities that lie within blockchain and cryptocurrency, the Dollo Connect community is able to spread a broader knowledge about wealth and accumulation.

“We aim for a true overall cultural shift in the way money, value, labor, and commerce operate in the world today. Through our tailored token features, we believe that we offer a unique opportunity that other cryptocurrency do not.”

With a deflationary method, converting 2% of each transaction to BNB and stored in the contract, their anti-whale system disregards token transfers that exceed 0.125% of total supply, ensuring that the coin remains democratic, accessible, and desirable.

The social commerce platform is poised to rival the likes of Groupon and other community-sourcing websites. By generating their own community of business owners, entrepreneurs, and forward thinkers, their platform will offer significant benefits and value to members and holders, while ushering in a full crypto adoption model that promises to be the wave of the future.

Backed by a team of developers, content producers, and communications professionals, the expertly produced and developed project seeks to offer endless value and opportunity to holders including long-standing crypto enthusiasts, and those who are new to the space and seeking a reliable, revenue generating, and wealth-driven option.

