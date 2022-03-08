ASPIS Cyber Technologies Enters Into Partnership with ICARO™ Media Group

ASPIS to Provide End Point Cyber Security to over 250M Addressable Subscribers.

New York, NY March 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc. (“ICARO”™), a leading company in AI-driven media technology for global telecom and media broadcast companies and ASPIS Technologies, Inc. (“ASPIS”) who recently acquired majority interest in leading end point cyber security company ASSAC Networks, Inc. (“ASSAC”) a leading cyber security technology company located in Tel Aviv providing advanced endpoint cyber security solutions, including complete protection against malware such and providing mobile communication encryption will provide endpoint cyber solutions to an addressable audience of over 250M subscribers around the world. The company recently announced a major strategic investment and acquisition by ASPIS.

ASPIS/ASSAC will initially provide cyber protection for users of the ICARO™ platform and partnership apps for global telecom and media broadcast companies and plans to expand it product offering to allow subscribers a B2C license to protect their end point to greater than 50 million addressable telecom subscribers under contract and over 170 million addressable media broadcast subscribers under contract across Latin America, Europe and North America.

“I am very pleased that ASSAC’s recent strategic alignment with ASPIS Cyber Technologies is already expanding our global distribution channels in 20 new countries and an addressable 240m subscribers throughout LATAM, USA, Canada, Germany, Spain, Italy and France,” stated Shimon Zigdon, founder and CEO of ASSAC Networks. “ASPIS/ASSAC will provide ICARO Telco and media broadcast subscribers ShieldiT, the only solution with a unified, managed anti-hacking and anti-tapping capability for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) smartphones, which are the most vulnerable point in an organization's IT network today.”

“ASPIS/ASSAC will provide the most advanced cyber security protection for end-point access to include cellular phones, apps, OTT devices, video conferencing and tablets to SAAS partnership providers, global telecom partners, and government/DOD clients. In addition, ASPIS plans to deliver the most advanced innovative AI-powered prevention, detection, protection, and response technology with ASSAC's ShieldiT technology platform,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO of ICARO. “ASPIS/ASSAC has established itself as the most advanced endpoint solution to protect organizations against spyware such as NSO’s PEGASUS. We intend to provide and to deliver superior end-point cyber security to customers and provide best-in-class critical infrastructure protection.”

About ASPIS Cyber Technologies

ASPIS provides Cyber Intelligent Protection, Global Security and End Point Solutions that protect consumers, businesses and governments against theft, terrorism and crime. We combine AI, with the world's greatest security challenges and provide continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in cyber protection. ASPIS delivers an ecosystem of technology to protect organizations, municipalities, military and governments across clouds, networks, and mobile devices. ASPIS is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Tel Aviv, Miami, and Los Angeles.

About ASSAC Networks

Established in 2011 by seasoned veterans of the Israeli defense and security industries, ASSAC Networks develops and implements unique end-point security solutions.

The company is particularly focused on the development, integration, and marketing of network forensic and security products and solutions in the fields of mobile and landline communication - as well as cyber protection systems for ISPs and mobile carriers, government agencies and commercial organizations.

ASSAC’s flagship product, ShieldiT, integrates two proven smartphone security solutions originally designed to meet the strict, high-level security requirements of the security and defense market, which the company has adapted for the consumer and corporate user. The company’s clients include law enforcement and intelligence agencies, and large enterprises around the world.

About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast television networks, with over 220 million subscribers under contract in LATAM and North America, to create personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audiences, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Los Angeles, São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Boca Raton and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

