Nexdigm Expands Its Geographical Presence with New Office in Illinois

The Consul General of India, State of Illinois, and Choose DuPage joined Nexdigm to announce the company's first North American office in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Speaking on the occasion from his Oak Brook office, Guljit Singh, Group Executive Chairman, said, “Our expansion is not limited. With this office and our new offices in Poland and UAE, we hope to increase collaboration on a global scale. It will help our customers choose between onsite and offsite services per their requirements. Additionally, we can now service our clients round the clock.”

For Nexdigm, this is a multimillion-dollar investment in the region and will create several high-paying jobs. This location will initially support several key senior advisers situated in North America who play a significant role in the management and functioning of the company. In addition, 12 new executives and their teams will serve a wide range of industries, with a specific focus in healthcare, food processing, banking and financial sectors. Over the last decade, the company has grown on many continents, employing over 1,300 people in the US, India, UAE, Poland, and Japan, providing transnational support to numerous clients through their 12 offices worldwide.

The Oak Brook office grand opening was attended by several government dignitaries along with senior leaders of prominent multinationals and industry associations.

“Over the past 18 months, I’ve gotten to know Nexdigm, and we have organized several activities with them focusing on specific sectors and areas where we can collaborate. They have, of course, a great understanding of India and the US markets, and I’m really excited that they now have a physical presence in the US, and that too in the Chicago area, the heart of the US mid-west, an area that is under my jurisdiction,” said Amit Kumar, Consul General of India in Chicago.

“We congratulate Nexdigm on choosing Illinois for their first U.S. location,” said Margo Markopoulos, Director of Office of Trade at the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. “Illinois continues to welcome new companies to our state, thanks to our location, diverse industries, and skilled workforce. Nexdigm joins over 2,000 foreign-based companies that have located in Illinois, and who employ over 300,000 Illinoisans. The Illinois Department of Commerce is excited to work with Nexdigm as they continue to grow their footprint, right here in Illinois.”

“DuPage County and Choose DuPage is thrilled to welcome Nexdigm to Oak Brook, Illinois,” said Greg Bedalov, President and CEO of Choose DuPage. “Nexdigm’s choice of DuPage County and Oak Brook for its first North American offices signifies a tremendous commitment to our region. We are dedicated to working with Nexdigm to assure its long-term success and extremely grateful for Nexdigm’s investment in DuPage County. The new office marks a significant milestone in Nexdigm’s journey.”

For current and future opportunities, and more information, visit www.nexdigm.com.

About Nexdigm

Nexdigm is an employee-owned, independent, global organization serving clients from more than 50 countries. Harnessing our multifunctional and digital capabilities across Business Services and Professional Services, we provide our customers, both listed and privately held firms, with integrated solutions navigating complex challenges. Nexdigm resonates with our plunge into a new paradigm of business; it is our commitment to Think Next.

