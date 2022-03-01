Spine Care Technologies Inc. Names Vice President and Head of Sales

Glen Head, NY March 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Spine Care Technologies Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Meehan as the companies Vice President Head of Sales.
Spine Care Technologies’ Roland Kiser, President & Chief Executive Officer stated, “Today’s announcement builds upon the company’s establishment of its C-level suite of executives supporting the acceleration of its growth and expansion plans in the United States and globally. We are thrilled that Jonathan has decided to join our growing company!”
Jonathan brings over 17 years of healthcare and spine care product related sales and leadership experience to Spine Care Technologies. Prior to joining the company, Jonathan spent 3 years with Össur and the last 14 years with Corflex where he was instrumental growing the national and global sales department, implemented several product private label ventures, created a regional sales platform helping Corflex to become a global company by selling its products in all 50 states in the United States and to 16 countries globally.
Roland stated further that “Jonathan is an outstanding addition to our team as he brings a deep blend of channel experience and what it takes to deliver client success. As Spine Care Technologies continues its rapid growth and focus across the United States and globally, Jonathan’s sales leadership and his strong background in building top performing sales teams will accelerate the company’s growth.
“I am honored to join Spine Care Technologies team and help to build on the solid foundation developed over the last several years. Spine Care Technologies is perfectly positioned to sell its market-leading non-invasive technology and help its clients digitally transform their business for better customer experience and compete in the modern digital marketplace,” stated Jonathan Meehan.
Currently available in over 15 countries, the FDA-cleared Extentrac® Elite has a 20-year track record of effectiveness and safety in delivering non-surgical, drug-free, disc and spine care treatments. Health professionals worldwide confirmed excellent clinical outcomes in the management of low back pain in private clinics and hospital rehabilitation facilities globally.
About Spine Care Technologies Inc.:
Spine Care Technologies is a medical technology equipment developer & distributor whose flagship product (Extentrac® Elite) has earned long-standing worldwide acclaim and recognition at pain management clinics and rehabilitation hospitals. The firm’s products provide relief for people who suffer from the disabling effects of acute and chronic back pain. For more information please visit: spinecaretechnologies.com
Contact Information:
Spine Care Technologies, Inc.
Roland Kiser
877-398-3687
Contact via Email
https://www.spinecaretechnologies.com/
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/856155
Press Release Distributed by PR.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.