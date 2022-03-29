Labor Law Attorneys, Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File Lawsuit Against USGI dba Upland Group Alleging Failure to Provide Compliant Meal and Rest Breaks

The lawsuit alleges USGI dba Upland Group violated the California Labor Code by failing to compensate employees for all hours worked.
The Orange County labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a complaint alleging that USGI dba Upland Group (hereinafter, "Upland Group"), a security services provider, committed multiple violations of the California Labor Code. The Upland Group lawsuit, Case No. 30-2022-01250099-CU-OE-CXC, is currently pending in the Orange County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.
The lawsuit alleges Upland Group violated the Private Attorneys General Act ("PAGA"), which gives rise to civil penalties as a result of Upland Group's conduct. PAGA allows aggrieved employees to file a lawsuit to recover civil penalties on behalf of themselves, other employees, and the State of California for Labor Code violations. An "aggrieved employee" is defined as "any person who was employed by the alleged violator and against whom one or more of the alleged violations was committed." Cal. Lab. Code section 2699(c). PAGA allows aggrieved employees to become "deputized" as private attorneys general to enforce the Labor Code.
The complaint alleges Upland Group's rest period policies and practices were unlawful because Upland Group allegedly understaffed its company and subjected Aggrieved Employees to alleged rigorous work requirements such that the Aggrieved Employees were allegedly denied their ten (10) minute rest periods.
