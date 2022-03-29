NAIFA and Society of FSP Collaborate to Offer Resources, Experience, and Expertise on Advanced Financial Planning

The leading organizations for financial professionals collaborate on the Advanced Practice Center webinars and Symposia, a series of in-person educational events.

The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) and the Society of Financial Service Professionals (FSP) have entered into a new agreement to support the Advanced Practice Center (APC) as a resource for financial professionals and professionals from associated fields. The APC's webinars, articles, special events, thought leadership content, and networking opportunities will focus on advanced markets topics and concepts, providing insights into complex cases.

The APC Symposia, a series of in-person events, will showcase talented presenters with expertise in advanced financial practices drawn from the top ranks of NAIFA and FSP members and associates. The live programs will take place in:



Indianapolis on April 28

Phoenix on June 9

Philadelphia on September 29

In addition to offering invaluable learning opportunities, the in-person Symposia will encourage attendees to network and make valuable connections with other professionals.

"It makes perfect sense for two strong professional organizations like NAIFA and FSP to leverage our extensive expertise together to elevate financial professionals working for the financial success of Main Street families and businesses," said NAIFA CEO Kevin Mayeux, CAE. "The financial landscape for these Americans has grown increasingly complex and they need advisors who understand the intricacies of complex cases and have access to a network of experts. The Advanced Practice Center events genuinely move the needle for advisors working with these clients, giving them the resources they need to be the best professionals they can be and provide the best service for their clients."

The APC draws on the wealth of experience of two industry-leading organizations for financial professionals. It combines NAIFA and FSP's pools of talent and expertise to provide users of the Center with ideas and resources to expand their books of business and provide comprehensive care to clients. The APC also caters to attorneys, certified public accountants, bankers, and other professionals who work with financial advisors and are guided by high ethical standards to serve the financial interests of their clients.

"The objectives of the APC and the mission of FSP are in good alignment. FSP has long been recognized as a source of exceptional educational opportunities for financial service professionals, and we are committed to fostering collaboration across our multidisciplinary membership," said David Maola, JD, MBA, the CEO of FSP. "The APC will provide high-quality content from subject matter experts, with the live programs providing an opportunity for learning and productive networking."

Participating in APC programs offers advisors many benefits:

Access to a network of experts who can offer guidance and collaboration on complex cases

In-person professional development and networking opportunities

Insights into how legislation and regulations may affect financial planning and services

Sales ideas for expanding advisors' books of business, tapping new markets, and offering comprehensive client services

ABOUT NAIFA: The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent membership association for the multigenerational community of financial professionals in the United States. NAIFA members subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of financial services practice specialties. They work with families and businesses to help Americans improve financial literacy and achieve financial security. NAIFA provides producers a national community for advocacy, education and networking along with awards, publications and leadership opportunities to allow NAIFA members to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. NAIFA has 53 state and territorial chapters and 35 large metropolitan local chapters. NAIFA members in every congressional district advocate on behalf of producers and consumers at the state, interstate and federal levels.

The Society of FSP is a multidisciplinary community of experienced financial professionals, a unique collaboration of investment advisors, attorneys, CPAs, insurance professionals, and experts across a variety of sectors. FSP's chapters provide opportunities for learning and relationship building locally, while the national organization offers additional resources on a larger scale. With a strong commitment to building relationships and expertise across the financial services profession, FSP strives both nationally and locally to empower the highest level of client service possible. For more information, visit http://www.SocietyofFSP.org.

