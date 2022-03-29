HSMAI to honor WHITE64 with Gold, Silver and Bronze Adrian Awards for outstanding travel marketing

The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) will honor WHITE64 with Gold, Silver, and Bronze Adrian Awards for travel marketing excellence at the 64th annual Adrian Awards Gala, the largest and most prestigious global travel marketing competition.

"Being recognized for our work at the 2021 Adrian Awards is especially gratifying. Coming out of a global pandemic, we fully understand the tremendous impact this industry will have in the great global rebound – driving revenue into destinations of all types and sizes, reinvigorating local economies like never before, and enabling people to expand their understanding of humanity by connecting with different cultures. Truly, the power of travel is profound. We're both humbled and honored to support it."

Matt Walker, Executive Creative Director, WHITE64

WHITE64 Adrian Award Winners:

GOLD Adrian Award: Metro/Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Doing Our Part / Recovery Campaign Evolution

SILVER Adrian Award: Metro/Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Doing Our Part / Corporate Social Responsibility

View the award-winning Metro case study.

SILVER Adrian Award: Army Historical Foundation, National Museum of the United States Army Launch Campaign / Advertising, Consumer

BRONZE Adrian Award: Army Historical Foundation, National Museum of the United States Army Launch Campaign / Digital Marketing, Integrated Marketing Campaign

View the award-winning Army Historical Foundation case study.

BRONZE Adrian Award: Luray Caverns, What Do You See Series? / Digital Marketing, Social Media Campaign

View the award-winning Luray Caverns case study.

WHITE64 will be honored during the HSMAI Adrian Awards celebration on March 30, 2022, at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL, recognizing best practices, innovation, and community. Winning entries will be viewable in the winners' gallery on the Adrian Awards website following the March 30th Celebration. Visit AdrianAwards.HSMAI.org for more information on the event, competition and to view the Adrian Awards Winners' Gallery.

ABOUT HSMAI:

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners and is the industry's leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals and their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as the Marketing Strategy Conference, Adrian Awards, and HSMAI ROC. Founded in 1927, HSMAI is a membership organization comprising more than 5,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region.

ABOUT WHITE64:

WHITE64 is a full-service agency with over 50 years of experience serving clients in a variety of industries, including travel and tourism. Founded in 1964 at the height of a creative revolution that changed advertising forever. Since then, we have remained visionaries, disrupters and front-line participants in the power of personal empathy and provocative solutions that engage, delight and inspire consumers to act. We're also home to WHITE64 Studios, a state-of-the-art content production facility, to keep up with an ever-growing demand for video content on all fronts. Become a believer in the power of profound creativity at WHITE64.com.

