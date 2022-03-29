Newly Formed Osage Broadband Hosts Launch Party Introducing "Osage Broadband, powered by AtLink"

Public Event to Introduce New High-Speed Internet Service for Osage County
PAWHUSKA, Okla. (PRWEB) March 29, 2022
Osage Broadband, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Osage Innovative Solutions, LLC, and Osage, LLC, is hosting a grand opening event on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at the Osage Nation Tribal Headquarters in Pawhuska, OK.
The event will introduce "Osage Broadband, powered by AtLink" and showcase plans to deliver state-of-the-art, high-speed fiber-optic / fixed-wireless Internet for Osage County. Initial deployment will take place throughout the second and third quarters of 2022 in the communities of Gray Horse, Hominy, Fairfax, Bowring and Pawhuska, with accelerated expansion for additional targeted areas of Osage county thereafter.
Activities planned for the Saturday afternoon launch party include: Free Meat Pies and other Food, Music, Children's Activities and Bounce House, Door Prizes and other giveaways. Chief Standing Bear is also expected to share his thoughts and join in the excitement of the event.
Osage Broadband will have staff on hand to answer questions about the new service, market availability and timelines, and reserve installation dates for prospective new customers. Additionally, there will be an onsite Job Fair to discuss career opportunities with the new organization.
"This is but the first step to help close the Digital Divide that exists for so many in our county. Osage Broadband is excited to launch such an exciting and needed development for our Osage Nation members, as well as other county residents and businesses." – Dr. James Trumbly, Director of Osage Innovative Solutions, LLC.
About Osage Innovative Solutions, LLC
Osage Innovative Solutions (OIS) is part of the Osage, LLC family and was founded in Pawhuska in 2009. OIS was originally founded as a technology and innovation company. OIS is a tribal 8(a) small business and has held several US Government contracts, including working with the Military at Ft. Leonard Wood in our ancestorial home of Missouri. To learn more about Osage Innovative Solutions, visit http://www.OsageBroadband.com or OsageLLC.com.
Media Contact
Osage Innovative Solutions, LLC.
Jim Trumbly
719-629-8825
jtrumbly@osagellc.com
About AtLink Services, LLC
AtLink Services is a wireless internet service provider founded in Oklahoma City in 2005. AtLink Services is the largest Oklahoma-based wireless internet service provider, serving more than 15,000 Oklahomans in rural communities. To learn more about Atlink, visit http://www.atlinkservices.com/.
Media Contact
AtLink Services, LLC.
Brent Greene
405-753-7151
brentg@atlink.net
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/3/prweb18584623.htm
