Benchmark at Rye's New Executive Director Brings Nearly Two Decades of Award-Winning Healthcare Expertise

Seacoast's Only Dedicated Mind & Memory Care Community to Benefit from Long-time Benchmark Leadership & A Commitment to Staff Longevity

Having spent nearly two decades in healthcare and assisted living, Barrington, N.H.'s Rob Memmolo not only knows it takes a team to care for those with Alzheimer's and dementia, but it's also what he's most passionate about.

As the new executive director of Benchmark at Rye, a Benchmark Mind & Memory Care community, Memmolo brings his people-first philosophy and expansive team-building education and experience to the community.

Most recently, Memmolo served as the executive director of Benchmark's Bedford Falls assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community in Bedford, NH. In seven years, he created a sought-after community of long-time staff providing some of the area's best care and experiences for older adults and their loved ones. The community has repeatedly been chosen as one of the best in New Hampshire and the Manchester area throughout his tenure, having earned many awards.

"Ensuring that each and every one of our associates loves their work and that our residents' needs come first is extremely important to me," says Memmolo. "We are fortunate to have a strong team here at Rye who is committed to pursuing excellence and exceeding expectations, and I'm looking forward to making our team even stronger in the days, months and years to come."

Memmolo has been with Benchmark for almost a decade and has won many personal awards throughout his tenure for high resident and associate satisfaction, amongst other achievements.

Before joining Bedford Falls, he served as an executive director for several other Benchmark communities in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. He also served as New Hampshire nursing home and hospice administrator for Sun Healthcare and Life Choice Hospice and is well-versed in the long-term care needs of those with Alzheimer's and dementia.

In addition to nearly two decades of experience, Memmolo has a master's in business leadership and a bachelor's in business administration from Franklin Pierce University. In 2017, Benchmark selected him to attend The Walt Disney Company's Disney Institute, where he broadened his knowledge of fostering exceptional leaders, creating quality experiences and engaging associates.

In his free time, he has been an ardent supporter and fundraiser of the American Heart Association, having raised tens of thousands of dollars in honor of his late mother, who he lost to heart disease.

"Rob is deeply passionate about serving our residents, their family members and our associates, and it shows in every interaction. He not only has the experience and education, but he has tremendous love and compassion for everyone, which is equally important," says Noeline Cranston, regional director of operations for Benchmark Senior Living.

Benchmark is New England's largest senior living provider and has six communities throughout New Hampshire that provide award-winning Mind & Memory Care.

Benchmark at Rye offers carefully created living environments and unique opportunities for residents to find joy in each new day. Residents are supported by 24/7 care providers who have been hired for heart and educated in memory loss, communication, empathy and more. The community's many neighborhoods offer the comforts of home and have unique features that help those with memory impairment stay connected to who and what matters most to them. Thoughtful touches, visual cues and purposeful amenities, such as on-site physical therapy, a beauty salon, light-filled sunrooms, an interactive outdoor water feature and raised garden beds provide familiarity and promote wellness.

