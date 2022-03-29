Generational Suspense Novel Releases in Time for Mother's Day

Elements of Historical Fiction and a Spotlight on Strong Women Makes "As Time Unfolds" the Perfect Gift for Mom
In Barbara Zerfoss' fictional debut, the book's protagonist was always set to be a strong female business owner because that's the corporate life that Zerfoss knows and led for many years. As Time Unfolds, with elements of historical fiction, is a story recounting generations of women who compiled a matriarchal journal sharing family secrets and chronicling courageous acts.
Zerfoss, whose novel distributed by Morgan James Publishing has already had hundreds of digital downloads by media, bloggers, librarians and other early readers, is being compared to authors such as Kristen Hannah and Delia Owens.
"Suspense and depth of character drive the story of Bethany Miller who comes to know the strong women of her lineage through a three centuries-old journal hidden inside a grandfather clock in the home she inherited from the mother she never met," says Zerfoss. "We felt the timing of a Mother's Day launch sets the tone for a successful start."
More about this title: As Time Unfolds, a novel by Barbara Zerfoss, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on May 3, 2022. As Time Unfolds—9781631957420—has 295 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $18.95.
About Barbara Zerfoss https://barbarazerfoss.com/
Barbara Zerfoss is a former marketing vice president for a multibillion-dollar global corporation. Now, she serves as a Chair for Vistage Worldwide, leading CEO and Key Executive peer advisory boards. The proud mother of two grown sons, Marco and Mario, she's married to Dave, who welcomed her into his family of four grown children and six grandchildren. Barbara enjoys spending time at her home in North Carolina, where her backyard ponds and frequent guests to her bird feeders call upon her daily to pause her hectic life and enjoy the moment. (http://www.BarbaraZerfoss.com)
About Morgan James Publishing https://www.morgan-james-publishing.com/
Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold. (http://www.MorganJamesPublishing.com)
