Green Development LLC Continues to Grow as Rhode Island's Leading Renewable Energy Developer

Company Releases 2021 Accomplishments
CRANSTON, R.I. (PRWEB) March 29, 2022
Green Development, Rhode Island's leading renewable energy developer, released an update today on the company's 2021 accomplishments, including the number of projects developed and the off-takers who are taking advantage of the state's virtual net metering program.
Today, the company has 135 MW of installed, interconnected and operational projects in Rhode Island (including solar and wind). Green Development now has the capacity to produce an estimated 208,803,000 kWh of energy per year, which is enough to provide electricity to 29,250 homes per year. 2021 was a record year for the company, nearly 60 MW (59.725 MW) of projects were installed last year across 9 projects. Of the 60MW total, the Iron Mine solar project in North Smithfield represents nearly 83% of the total at 49.3 MW. The Iron Mine project is the largest solar array in Rhode Island.
"It is humbling to think about where we started in 2009 and what we have built today. The backbone of this company is our employees and we are proud of what we have accomplished together. I also want to thank our municipal partners and so many organizations that have embraced renewable energy through the state's virtual net metering program. Each and every project, no matter its size, helps Rhode Island achieve its clean energy goals," said Mark DePasquale, Green Development's founder and CEO.
In 2021, the company helped more than a dozen Rhode Island organizations realize significant savings on their electric bills through Rhode Island's virtual net metering program. Some examples include the Pawtucket Housing Authority, Central Falls School Department, Crossroads RI, YMCA of Greater Providence, Town of Scituate, Narragansett Bay Commission, and Johnson & Wales University. The RI Virtual Net Metering Program is open to schools and universities, municipalities, hospitals, quasi-public corporations, organizations that provide low-income housing, and other nonprofits.
"We began by enrolling our schools and other municipal buildings in the virtual net metering program, and we have since added our housing authority. Green Development has helped us understand how to take advantage of this program that has produced real savings for the taxpayers of Central Falls," stated Maria Rivera, mayor of Central Falls. "I would encourage municipal leaders throughout the state to take a look at the virtual net metering program if they haven't adopted it already."
"Taking advantage of Rhode Island's virtual net metering program was one of the best decisions we've made for the organization and we have relied on the expertise of the Green Development team along the way," said Steven G. O'Donnell, CEO at the YMCA of Greater Providence. "We continue to accrue savings on our energy bills, had zero upfront costs and it aligns with our core values and mission to create healthier lifestyles while lessening our dependence on fossil fuels."
List of organizations that saved money via Green Development & net metering in 2021:
- West Warwick Housing Authority
- ONE Neighborhood Builders
- Pawtucket Housing Authority
- Church Community Housing, Phoenix, Sandywoods
- Omni Development Co.
- Johnson & Wales University
- Narragansett Bay Commission
- Central Falls Schools
- City of Central Falls
- YMCA
- Portsmouth School Department
- Town of Portsmouth
- City of East Providence
- Crossroads RI
- Town of Scituate
- RICCA
Additionally, the company released a list of newly signed off-takers for 2022 which includes:
- Town of Warren
- Catholic Diocese of Providence
- Mercymount Country Day School
- Community Preparatory School
- Central Falls Housing Authority
- Women's Development
- RI Community Food Bank
- Amos House
- South County Hospital
- Westerly Public Library
- Exeter-West Greenwich Schools
- Town of North Kingstown
- City of Newport
- Warwick Schools
- Town of Warren
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/green_development_llc_continues_to_grow_as_rhode_islands_leading_renewable_energy_developer/prweb18586470.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.