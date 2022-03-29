Commercial UAV Expo Announces 120+ Exhibitors to Date for Las Vegas Event

Exhibit space expanded to accommodate overwhelming demand as best-in-class UAS solutions providers continue to book space for the 2022 edition of Commercial UAV Expo, September 6-8

Organizers of Commercial UAV Expo, the world's leading commercial drone trade show and conference, have announced an impressive list of more than 120 top UAS companies from around the globe that have already signed up to exhibit at the 2022 event. The event will take place September 6 – 8, 2022 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

"Interest in exhibiting has been so strong that we've had to expand the exhibit floor to accommodate demand," said Lee Corkhill, Group Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of the event. "The 2022 event will have more than 250 booths of best-in-class solutions, more than 250 media and association supporters from six continents, and over 2,500 attendees. That's a ringing endorsement from the industry."

The list of exhibitors who will be showcasing best-in-class UAS is growing daily, and currently includes these organizations:

A2Z Drone Delivery, LLC

Aaceses Ihmire

Accipiter Radar

Aerial Vehicle Safety Solutions Inc. (AVSS)

Aero Systems West

Aerospace Arizona Association

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

AIR6 SYSTEMS GmbH

Airborne Public Safety Association

AIRIAL ROBOTICS

AirWise Solutions

Alynix

Applanix Corporation

Ascent Aerosystems

ASTRA Lite, Inc.

Astrium Inc

Autel Robotics Co., Ltd.

Avision, Inc.

BAAM Tech

Balko Tech

Blue Nose Aerial Imaging

BRINC

Carahsoft

Carlson Software

C-ASTRAL D.O.O.

Commaris

Commercial UAV News

Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation

CR Flight

Cupix

Custom Power

Czech Republic Pavilion

DAT/EM Systems International

Draganfly Innovations USA, Inc.

Drone Rescue Systems

DroneDeploy

Dronedesk

Dronetag

DroneUp

Emesent

Field of View LLC

Flyability SA

Freefly Systems

Frontier Precision

Fullerton Drone Lab

GeoCue Group

Geodetics, Inc.

GLOBAL AEROSPACE

Hansadrone

Hardshell Labs, Inc.

Harris Aerial

Helios Technologies LLC

Hesai Technology

HITEC Commercial Solutions

Inspired Flight Technologies LLC

InTerra LLC

Korea Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport

KIAST

Leica Geosystems Inc.

Lidaretto

LiDARUSA

Luxfer MEL Technologies

Mapping Operations Data Unmanned Solutions

Measure, An AgEagle Company

MFE Inspection Solutions

MicaSense, An AgEagle Company

Microdrones

Nanomotion LTD

Near Space Corporation

Nippon Kayaku America

Non Line of Sight Wireless

Northern Plains UAS Test Site

NV5 Geospatial

Parasafe

Phase One

Phoenix LiDAR Systems

Pix4D SA

Qii.AI

Quantum3D Inc.

RIEGL USA Inc.

RIIS LLC

Robotic Skies

Seiler Instrument

senseFly, An AgEagle Company

Skydio

Skyfront Corp.

Skyline Software Systems, Inc.

SKYTRAC

Skyward IO, Inc.

Sonoran Desert Institute

Specialty Coating Systems

Spright

Sundance Media Group

Sunhillo Corporation

Swift Tactical Systems

Target Arm Inc.

Teledyne FLIR

Terrasolid Ltd

The Ohio State University

Tillamook UAS Test Range

TopoDOT

TruWeather Solutions

Tundra Drone AS

USOG (Unmanned Systems Operations Group, Inc)

Unmanned Systems Technology Magazine

UpVision

UViRCO Technologies Ltd

Valqari

Velary Inc.

Virtual Surveyor nv

Volatus Aerospace Corp.

VRMesh

vRotors Inc.

Warren County Community College

WiBotic Inc.

Wingtra

Workhorse Group Inc.

Workswell

YellowScan

Zephyr Drone Simulator

The 2022 edition is building on the momentum from last year's event, which drew 1,955 verified professionals out of 2,745 total registrants and 130 exhibitors, representing 24 countries. More than 8 out of ten attendees said they attended to see the newest products and innovations; ninety-seven percent left having satisfied this objective. The impressive list of organizations that took part in the event can be found here.

Special features of the 2022 event include live outdoor drone demonstrations and the DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Summit with two full days of programming for drone operators and program managers across law enforcement, fire, search & rescue, and other emergency services for strategic discussions and workshops surrounding the evolving use of unmanned aircraft systems.

Full event information, including conference programming, networking events, workshops, and information about the outdoor flying demonstrations will be available soon. Registration opens in May – stay in the know.

