Miva, Inc. Announces the Release of New Miva Version 10.03

The company's latest release introduces powerful expansions of Miva platform's flagship features.
SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) March 29, 2022
Miva, Inc., a leading ecommerce software and service provider for mid-size and enterprise merchants, announced today the launch of Miva 10.03, the latest release of the Miva ecommerce platform.
"Often the most important product enhancements come directly from customer feedback," says Brennan Heyde, VP of Product at Miva. "The Miva 10.03 release is a great example of this in practice—many of the features included are the result of customer input and ideas that have positive impact on business operations and results."
Miva 10.03 includes feature improvements designed to increase conversion rates and make it easier for online sellers to manage their Miva stores:
- Expanded B2B quoting functionality for creating intelligent, interactive quotes
- Refinements to Miva's completely native ecommerce subscription tools
- Enhanced faceted search to help shoppers discover products that meet their exact needs
- New API functions for developers to fine-tune their store's checkout process with greater flexibility and an improved experience for customers
Miva 10.03 is now available to all Miva merchants. Learn more https://www.miva.com/miva-10-03.
About Miva, Inc. Miva offers a flexible and adaptable ecommerce platform that evolves with businesses and allows them to drive sales, maximize average order value, cut overhead costs, and increase revenue. Miva has been helping businesses realize their ecommerce potential for over 20 years and empowering retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sellers across all industries to transform their business through ecommerce. Learn more at http://www.miva.com.
