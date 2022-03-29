Noodoe EV Grows Global Footprint in Qatar - EV Charging Company Partners with Ali Bin Ali Technology Solutions

Noodoe EV, a leader in EV charging technology, upped its global footprint by partnering with Ali Bin Ali Technology Solutions (ABATS), one of the world's leading IT systems integrators. The announcement was made by Noodoe CEO Jennifer Chang. The newly formed partnership will be on full display at the upcoming Smart City Expo 2022 in Doha, Qatar March 29 and 30.

"We are proud, excited, and at the same time humble to partner with Ali Bin Ali, helping us to set the bar for EV charging solutions worldwide," says Chang. "Ali Bin Ali is an important company doing exceptional work. They know Qatar, have an established supply chain, and understand our advanced technology. Their expertise, along with our EV charging stations, will accelerate EV adoption in the Middle East."

Noodoe's advanced cloud-based operating system Noodoe EV OS is available as a complete turn-key charging station or via private licensing agreement. Noodoe EV OS provides automated charging station oversight, including pricing, power management and energy distribution. In March 2020, Noodoe EV OS was integrated with Southern California Edison's management center, allowing for fully autonomous load management between the power company and EV charging stations.

About Noodoe Inc.

To accelerate the world's transition to electric vehicles, Noodoe provides the mission-critical network operating system, Noodoe EV OS, that runs the EV charging networks for their operators.

Noodoe EV OS is one of the most advanced cloud-based operating platforms today; it is a charging network's "central brain" that runs all the charging stations across multiple locations and automates the entire operation of the EV charging network.

What makes Noodoe EV OS different is the core technology that empowers "extreme automation," which enables the operators to achieve the lowest possible operating cost. Controlling and running all EV charging stations, Noodoe EV OS fully automates everything – 24/7 charging service delivery, automatic peak-hour price adjustment, automatic transaction billing, automatic payment processing, automatic bank transfer, automatic infrastructure diagnostics, and intelligent energy management. It's so automated that the network operators practically can generate revenue automatically and continuously.

Noodoe provides products and services that are used in 110 countries worldwide.

https://www.noodoe.com/

About Ali Bin Ali Technology Solutions:

Ali Bin Ali Technology Solutions (ABATS) is one of the leading IT systems integrators in Qatar. Using a winning combination of superior IT solutions delivered by quality professionals, ABATS provides a unique blend of products and service offerings, enhanced with unparalleled after-sales support to both Private and Public sectors within Qatar.

ABATS's reputation is unrivaled within the industry, and they take pride in the quality of their deliverables and the caliber of their human capital. Exceptionally high customer service which breeds customer loyalty is irreplaceable within their internal standards.

