Sound Seal Expands WoodTrends® Line with Introduction of Timber-Stix™

Sound Seal, a leading manufacturer of noise control products serving the industrial, architectural, commercial and construction industries, has expanded its WoodTrends® line with the introduction of Timber-Stix™ acoustical panels. Comprised of wood-veneered facing and black P.E.T. felt backing made from recycled plastic, Timber-Stix panels are both stylish and sustainable.

The versatility and ease of installation are what sets Timber-Stix apart from the competition. Timber-Stix can be applied to ceilings or walls and ships in ready-to-install panels. The panels are easy to cut and hang, for quick and dramatic visual impact.

Dave Ingersoll, Vice President of Sales for Sound Seal, explained that reasoning behind the product introduction was two-fold. "We've seen great success with our WoodTrends [wood products] line and in our Poly-Coustix [felt products] line. In essence, we're finding a middle ground and providing an alternative to our customers."

Kevan Mann, Business Development Manager, offered that he anticipates the introduction of Timber-Stix will be a welcome one. "When traditional wood options are out of reach due to price and extended lead times, Timber-Stix is a nice alternative," he said. "The veneers really have a high-end look to them, and we've seen some dramatic installs that carry from ceiling to wall. Timber-Stix is quite versatile," he furthered.

Timber-Stix panels are available in four color choices: Walnut, Light Oak, Dark Oak and Grey Oak. Each panel measures 24″ x 96″ x 0.87″ and can easily be cut to size. Learn more about the product, view product literature and an installation video by visiting soundseal.com/timber-stix.

Those interested in learning more about Timber-Stix may also register for an upcoming product webinar by visiting soundseal.com/webinars.

About Sound Seal

Since 1978, Sound Seal has been a leading manufacturer of acoustical noise control products, offering the widest product selection in the soundproofing industry with innovative solutions and outstanding customer service. Sound Seal consists of three product divisions: the Industrial Division that addresses in-plant and environmental noise control; the Architectural Division that handles interiors and finishes, including an award-winning line of WoodTrends products; and the Impacta Flooring Division that offers floor underlayments. Please visit soundseal.com to learn more.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control companies that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources. More information about Catalyst Acoustics Group is available on the corporate website, catalystacoustics.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/sound_seal_expands_woodtrends_line_with_introduction_of_timber_stix/prweb18584001.htm