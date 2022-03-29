Billion Dollar Beauty's Natalie Plain Discusses The Oscar Slap and How It Can Help Alopecia Awareness

The founder of Billion Dollar Beauty recently talked about how the Chris Rock/Will Smith Oscar incident can actually raise awareness for Alopecia.

While the 94th Annual Academy Awards generated its fair share of winners, it also became the subject of controversy with an unexpected moment between comedian Chris Rock and best actor winner Will Smith. In the midst of making jokes about the actor's wife, Smith walked up and unexpectedly struck Rock, threatening him to keep her name out of his mouth.

While Smith later apologized to all involved, the impact of the slap has been felt across the industry. During a recent interview, Natalie Plain, founder of make-up themed Billion Dollar Beauty, discussed a theory surrounding the slap during a recent interview, explaining how it could tie in with the classic game of Rock, Paper, Scissors.

"Think about the pecking order here," she explained. "Paper covers Rock, scissor cuts paper, and Rock smashes scissors. Whether real or fake, it is the same result."

It's here that Plain explains more behind her detailed theory:

"Rock is Chris Rock, who hit Will Smith's wife Jada on the head with a rock, so to speak, making fun of her medical condition, Alopecia. He compares her to Demi Moore's character in the movie G.I. Jane, with a buzz haircut.

"Scissors is Will Smith, who ‘cut' to the chase, marching up to Chris Rock, slapping him, and defending his wife's honor.

"Paper is the result: Publicity in papers. Oh, for members of Generation Z, newspapers were the things that preceded online news."

However, despite the controversy surrounding the moment, Plain explained how some good can come from it, surrounding the publicity of it all. "There is a quadfeta of publicity here for Will Smith, Chris Rock, the Oscars, and Alopecia.

"If enough people know what Alopecia is, it could drive more funding to find a cure to the underlying diseases causing the four types of Alopecia. And we all know how the ratings for the Oscars have plummeted. People will be talking about this for years to come. As cynical as it may sound, it may be a win-win."

When asked about the different types of Alopecia, Plain broke them down as follows:

Alopecia Areata, where the immune system attacks hair follicles.

Patchy Areata, causing hair loss in coin-size patches.

Alopecia Totalis is total or near-total hair loss on the top of the head.

Alopecia Universalis, is nearly universal hair loss on the head and the body.

She also discussed the cause of hair loss in general. "A variety of contributing factors, including hormonal changes, genetics, meds, supplements, chemotherapy, or even some hair treatments or styles that pull hair back, triggering Traction Alopecia."

As far as preventive measures to stop hair loss, Plain suggested the following. "Stop using products that cause hair loss, and begin to use products that protect and enrich hair," she said. "Also, hair can thin after stress. It might be the loss of a family member or money worries or a myriad of factors causing anxiety. While easier said than done, it's best to engage in destressing activities, seeking things that bring forth joy, peace, and a positive self-image. While men may knock their wives for spending so much time in front of the mirror on their makeup and hair, we all appreciate beauty, internal and external."

Plain had previously provided her opinion on the strong looks of the female hosts of the 9th Annual Academy Awards, as well as award winner Jessica Chastain. They've provided in full below:

"Jessica Chastain rocked a beautiful bold brow and soft use of makeup to compliment her Oscar win for portraying Tammy Faye, who was best known for her thin harsh brows and overuse of makeup."

"I love Regina (Hall)'s bold brows. She deposits that perfect amount of pigment in her brows to make them pop. Her expressive eyes with a dark and smoky look is a Hollywood glamour classic. She plays up her luscious lips in a subtle way but with color and consistency."

"Wanda (Sykes) plays up her eyes and cheeks—I love how she does that. She has beautiful cheekbones, her eyes are expressive, and her signature beauty. Her skin is flawless, with thin and precise brows that open up her eyes!"

"I think Amy (Schumer) uses color in so many subtle ways that present her as a natural girl next door beauty. Nothing is overwhelming. She knows how to use color on her blonde eyebrows to frame her face. Her lips and cheeks showcase a gentle use of pinks, and her eyes pull you in with purpose and a pop of mascara."

Natalie Plain is the CEO/Founder of Billion Dollar Beauty, a company she started 18 years ago out of her one-bedroom Los Angeles apartment using credits cards and a whole lot of tenacity. Today BDB is a multi-million-dollar global company that continues to expand and invest in innovation to make its products sustainable, environmentally safe, and cost-friendly. Equally as crucial to Natalie is her time mentoring future entrepreneurs and sharing her journey with other female leaders, encouraging them to continue to dare to achieve. Her company website is at: https://www.billiondollarbeauty.com/

CONTACT: Tamara Colbert 626-244-5571, tamara@ohsweetliberty.com or Celinda Hawkins at: jerry.specialguests@gmail.com

Hundreds of additional guests at: https://SpecialGuests.com/guests-topics/



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/billion_dollar_beautys_natalie_plain_discusses_the_oscar_slap_and_how_it_can_help_alopecia_awareness/prweb18585924.htm